Boy Tennis: Young Bulldogs Ready to Enter Court | Sport

OTTUMWA Maybe there was no high school tennis season last spring.

That did not stop the boys tennis players at Ottumwa High School from coming to the court often in the past year. From the Dan Staggs Classic to a variety of tennis tournaments in and out of the state, the Bulldog tennis players have worked to keep their skills sharp in the 2021 season.

Mark Hanson, entering his fourth year as head coach of the Ottumwa boys tennis program, has seen the work of many of the players who will be the main runners on the team this season. If they haven’t taken part in official training or tournaments, many players can be found doing some work, even when the spring sports were canceled last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These guys came out and played a lot during the spring, even during the COVID time,” said Hanson. “During the summer these guys were here every day. The big advantage for us is that about 10 of the guys who played in those summer tournaments. That makes you much stronger.

“I think we’re a little bit tested. If we get into the really tough matches against some of the tougher teams in the state, I think we’ll be a lot more competitive.”

That experience outside of the regular high school tennis season will certainly help the Bulldogs, who will introduce several new faces to the starting lineup. With the 2020 season canceled, almost none of the Ottumwa players who will start in the first game of the season in Des Moines East on Thursday have played in a high school varsity tennis match.

That will certainly be the case for freshman Toby Schmidt, the player who will step into the top singles position.

“I’ve been coaching tennis in high school since 1988. This is the first season that a freshman enters the season and plays No. 1 on one of my teams,” said Hanson. “Toby really emerged as a good tournament player last summer. He had some good wins and showed himself really well in those tournaments. He has continued to play very well this spring.”

“I think he will be very competitive. All he has against him is that he is a freshman and he will be the top player on everyone’s team. Some of those guys are juniors and seniors who have played since they started. “We were 7 or 8 years old. Toby actually started when he was in seventh grade. He has some catching up to do, but he’s doing it quickly. I’m really excited about his chances.”

Schmidt talked about playing the role of Ottumwa’s best singles player in his very first season of high school tennis. According to Schmidt, it will take some getting used to.

“I’m quite nervous to take it up, but I’m more excited about the opportunity,” said Schmidt. “It will be a great opportunity to grow and improve.”

Schmidt is one of the many players who will make their varsity debut on Thursday. However, several players have become familiar faces on the tennis courts in Ottumwa and are continuing to work hard to improve their positions leading up to the 2021 campaign.

“The first day I met the team to practice this season, I told the guys that I have a team that looks so much different from what I thought it was going to look like four years ago,” said Hanson. “I have guys who came out of the deepest of our squad and are now in the top six. Guys like Trey Hull and Clayton Ferguson were at the bottom of the ladder as freshmen. They are currently No. 3 and No. 4. (singles) Zarren Kirubakaran has only really started playing in earnest in the last few summers and he has really moved up our lineup.

“We probably have 10 guys who can play in our top six. They will compete a lot against each other. They really like games, which I love. You will never see them stop during a game. Long game. Hopefully we have an advantage. when we get into long games. We really focus on fundamentals this spring. If we can do the basic things and the little things, we hope that will take care of a lot of our problems. I’m really excited about the progress they’ve made. “



