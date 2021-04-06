Badgers shocked Bemidji State The Badger Herald in the first round





Hockey and basketball fans at the University of Wisconsin arrived in March with high hopes for the success of the NCAA tournament and the opportunity to bring a championship to Madison. Sadly, hopes quickly faded when both the men’s basketball and men’s hockey teams left their respective tournaments early. The only reprieve from the heartbreaking month of March of this year was for the Wisconsin women’s hockey team to take home their second consecutive national championship. The women’s teams electrified the city and brought hope that the men’s team could follow suit. After suffering a near-loss to arch-rival Minnesota in the final of the Big Ten Tournament, the talented Badgers were poised to take on a long race in the NCAA college hockey tournament. Wisconsin star striker and likely Hobey Baker Award winner Cole Caufield was joined by several other future NHL players who saw the tournament as their chance to make a lasting mark on the schedule. Men’s hockey: Caufield for the Hobey Baker AwardCole Caufield is the best player in college hockey, it’s simple. The resident of Stevens Point, Wisconsin arrived with Read… The Badgers’ first round pitted them against a fairly small school in the far north of Minnesota, the Bemidji State Beavers. The third-placed Badgers seemed to tie in well with the relatively small school, and many fans watched past the Beavers to the nationally successful UMass team that was bound to meet them in the second round. Unfortunately for Badgers fans alike, it would be the ultimate mistake to underestimate the Beavers of Minnesota iron range. Wisconsin waltzed out of the gates, allowing the Beavers to post a 2-0 lead after the first period. To make matters worse, the Badgers were outshot 16-7 in the first period. Even with the slow start, the Badgers didn’t lose hope and turned to Linus Weissbach for their first goal in the second period. Even with Weissbach’s contribution, penalties led to another Beaver goal that extended the lead to 3-1 and forced Wisconsin to play more aggressively. The window was small, but with two goals from Caufield, the Badgers had hope. Unfortunately, the badgers couldn’t take advantage of power games over time, and they couldn’t stop the bleeding that started in the first period. While playing the Beavers fairly evenly, the Badgers eventually fell to their first-round opponents with a score of 6-3, ending their season for good. Men’s Hockey: Badgers compete against Gophers in Big Ten Championship GameFor the first time in their 31-year rivalry, the University of Wisconsin hockey team (20-8-1, 17-6-1 Big Ten) and Read… Even with the loss of Caufield and a talented senior class, Badger fans should be optimistic about the season ahead. While there will always be powerhouses like UMD and Saint Cloud State, the Badgers have been able to make a name for themselves in recent seasons. Spurred on by the success of the Wisconsin women’s team, although the Badgers men’s team fell short this year, we will be singing the praise squad for the next few years as Madison continues to become a dominant hockey program among both men and women. athletics.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos