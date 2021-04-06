World Table Tennis Day: from G Sathiyan to Achanta Sharath Kamal, top five sensational triumphs of Indians at UTT – Sports news





On World Table Tennis Day, here are the top five sensational triumphs of Indian paddlers against some of the world’s biggest names during three seasons of Ultimate Table Tennis.

Dominated by countries like China and Japan, table tennis saw Indians struggle most of the time, if not always, with top international opponents. However, that has not been the case since the beginning of the best table tennis competition Ultimate Table Tennis in India, where not only the country’s elite players but also the youngsters rubbed and beat the best paddlers in the world. This was also followed by some consistent winning performances by Indians against higher ranked players on the international stage. On World Table Tennis Day, here are the top five sensational triumphs of Indian paddlers against some of the world’s biggest names during three seasons of Ultimate Table Tennis. Sathiyan’s stunning show Reigning National Champion Gnanasekaran Sathiyan was one of the big finds of Ultimate Table Tennis’ first season in 2017. The Tamil Nadu paddler made headlines when he shocked Hong Kong’s World No 8 Wong Chun Ting 2-1 while he hit Dabang Smashers TTC represented. Interestingly, Sathiyan was ranked 110th in the world when he beat Ting. With this win, he showed his remarkable skills and fast paced gameplay. Two years later, the Indian faced the same opponent again and this time it was the 2019 ITTF Asian Cup at an international event. career with the 12-10, 10-12, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 scoreline against the world. Bronze medalist cup. With some impressive performances, he also achieved the best 24th rank ever for an Indian. Sparkling Sutirtha Sutirtha Mukherjee, ranked out of 200 in the world, had a memorable outing at the previous edition of Ultimate Table Tennis in 2019. Representing U Mumba, Sutirtha caught everyone’s attention when she shocked world No. 9 Cheng I-Ching with her team to enter the semi-finals. final. The West Bengal paddler took a stunning 2-1 victory against the silver medalist star player at the World Championship from Chinese Taipei. The paddler, later in January 2020 at the World Team Qualifiers, played a pivotal role, keeping the Indian challenge alive with a stunning 3-2 win against World No 19 Bernadette Szocs before the team lost 2-3 against Romania. Sutirtha, currently ranked in the top 100, has already secured a spot for her first Olympics at the Tokyo Games 2020. Magical Manav Manav Thakkar is currently # 1 in the U-21 world rankings and he is also the very first Indian to have achieved this feat. The youngster had shown great promise with breathtaking performances on many occasions during his performances in the three seasons of UTT. An example of this was in the second season in 2018, when he locked horns against Kristian Karlsson, a rival from Sweden who was 223 places higher than him in the rankings. The 18-year-old Thakkar showed a lot of skill and composure after his age and caused great confusion when he rattled World No 18 2-1 to give his Empowerji Challengers side a nice win. Manikas memorable getaway Manika Batra, an Indian TT poster, made impressive appearances in the first season of Ultimate Table Tennis. Batra while playing for Dabang Smashers TTC. in the second edition of the tournament, produced one of the league’s memorable performances when she beat World No. 18 Sofia Polcanova of Austria 2-1. Currently ranked 63rd, Batra is one of the country’s most consistent paddlers on the international stage. Super Sharath The nine-time record champion Achanta Sharath Kamal is currently the most experienced paddler in the country. Seasoned campaigner Sharath had a remarkable victory in the second season of UTT when he surpassed World Championship silver medalist Mattias Falck. The veteran Indian knocked out Swedish World No 20 2-1 while representing Team Warriors. Earlier last year, Sharath took his first ITTF title after a ten-year wait for Oman Open and he also shocked World No 16 German paddler Patrick Franziska at the recent WTT Star Contender Doha, before securing a seat for his fourth Olympics .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos