



Wojcik earns the second WCGA Northeast Regional Gymnast of the Year Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – University of Michigan junior Natalie Wojcik has been named the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches Association (WCGA) Northeast Regional Gymnast of the Year, it was announced Tuesday (April 6). The honor marks the second in Wojcik’s career, having earned the award after her freshman season in 2019. Eight Wolverines have earned the honor a total of 13 times, with Wojcik joining the company of Nicole Artz (2015,2017), Joanna Sampson (2013-14), Lindsey Bruck (2006,2008) and Elise Ray (2004-05) . the honor twice. Paige Zaziski (2018), Kylee Botterman (2011) and Calli Ryals (2002) were also recipients. This season, Wojcik led the North East region in the all-round, balance beam and uneven bars, while finishing second on the floor exercise and tie for third on the vault. Wojcik was in the top 10 nationally in three events during the regular season, including beam (fourth), bars (sixth) and all-around (sixth). For her regular season efforts, she earned three first WCGA Regular Season All-America kinks (uneven bars, beam, all-around) and was named second team in jump to bring her career total to eight All-America citations . Wojcik adds to her already impressive list of accolades in 2021 when she earned her third consecutive first-team All-Big Ten Conference honor and was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week twice this season to bring her career total to 11. Ten champions sprang up after scoring a perfect 10, and was the NCAA regional champion on the uneven bars. The junior all-rounder took home 11 event titles during the regular season, including four weeks in a row as the beam and all-round champion, and earned her first perfect 10 on the balance beam against Nebraska (Feb. 15). Wojcik and the rest of the UM women’s gymnastics team are one of eight teams competing for an NCAA Championship, starting Friday April 16 in Fort Worth, Texas.

