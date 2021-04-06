Melen earns Boys Hockey Player of the Year | Sport





Rutland’s boys’ hockey team recently held its banquet for the 2021 season and the award given to Ryan Melen showed the respect the senior has garnered. Melen was awarded the team’s most valuable player, ending a strong career in red and white for the forward. It wasn’t a lifetime award for Melen, it’s something he earned every day on the ice in this crazy, abbreviated 2021 season. Melen was the team’s lead points scorer and he earns the Rutland Herald Boys Hockey Player of the Year award for his efforts. Rutland coach Mike Anderson was the head coach for the last two years of Rutland’s senior career. He saw firsthand what makes Melen special as he conquers the ice in Spartan Arena. It’s the little things that distinguish Melen. Ryan was an exemplary type of man, Anderson said of Melen, one of five seniors, along with Augie Louras, Maguire Baker, Owen Simpson and Dillon Moore, on this year’s team. It’s good for the younger guys to see what he does on a daily basis. He wasn’t afraid to block a shot or do the dirty work. It’s easy for other guys to follow because they see a senior leader like him doing. Melens leadership has been big for guys like freshman Patrick Cooley, who exploded as a goalscorer in his first high school season. Melen always does what he can to put his team in a good position to be successful. His work ethic is his most important asset, Anderson said. We never questioned Ryan’s work ethic when he took the ice. In the biggest games, Melen will undoubtedly go a step further. In the Ravens 5-4 double overtime from Colchester in the Division I playoffs, he did everything he could to keep his team’s hopes alive. Within the first minute of the game, he skated down the left flank and shot a perfect pass to Cooley who was skating on the other side for a goal. He assisted on another cause later in the period. With Rutland on his way to the third period, he scored to level the Ravens. The Lakers continued to kick hopes for the Rutlands playoffs in the second extra period, but Melen’s effort in that game showed that he never went down without a fight. It’s that kind of effort that shaped his high school career. (Ryan) did a little bit of everything for us, Anderson said. He was a goalscorer, a power player. He was great to us. Melen and his fellow seniors continue. It is up to Cooley, Oliver Hamilton and Micaiah Boyle, among others, to continue the leadership he has shown. adam.aucoin @ rutlandherald.com

Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH

