Pakistan U-19 tour of Bangladesh delayed by six days | Cricket News







“The Pakistan U19 cricket team will now tour Bangladesh from April 17 instead of the original April 11 schedule,” the PCB said in an official statement. The Pakistan U19 team is leaving for Bangladesh on April 17 More: https://t.co/ErJNGO9Kb5#PakistanFutureStars | #HarHaalMainCricket – PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) 1617700744000 LAHORE (Pakistan): The Pakistan under 19 cricket team’s tour of Bangladesh has been delayed for six days due to the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown in Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed Tuesday. The Pakistani team is now leaving for the series on April 17 instead of April 11.“The Pakistan U19 cricket team will now tour Bangladesh from April 17 instead of the original April 11 schedule,” the PCB said in an official statement. Pakistan and Bangladesh will play a four-day match in Sylhet from April 23, followed by a run of five 50-over matches. The first three games of 50 over will be played in Sylhet, followed by the last two games in Dhaka.

The PCB also said the final 17-man roster for the tour will be announced shortly. The team will continue to train in Lahore until their departure.

Starting April 12, the camp currently taking place at Gaddafi Stadium will be moved to the National High Performance Center.

Last week, spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed said Pakistan’s U-19 spinners to Bangladesh are full of potential and have the talent to do great things for the country in the coming years.

“The idea is to learn the basics of both red and white ball cricket and the art of taking wickets. From this lot, Faisal Akram is very promising and has great variations as a left arm wrist spinner. Are also very excited to get this one. opportunity and my job is to impart the skills that I have learned in my career as a player and coach, ”he said.

“With these spinners, our future looks bright indeed and it is important that they are cared for and constantly exposed. Spinners have to bowl long spells in nets and in matches. The more they bowl the better they get,” added Ahmed. .







