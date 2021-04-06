Aaron Rodgers believes he can host Jeopardy! and continue football career





Getty images Aaron Rodgers has at least one NFL season left in it, and at least one more NFL season with the Packers. But while his NFL future is in question after this season, the quarterback would love nothing more than a future full of questions. Rodgers began a two-week period as a guest host of Jeopardy! on Monday. He told The Pat McAfee Show on Monday that he would love to become the full-time host and even shave his facial hair if necessary to step into Alex Trebek’s big shoes. “If that was a (condition) of getting the full-time gig,” said Rodgers, “I wouldn’t have a problem with it. No problem.” While a steady job could help Rodgers control his football future, Rodgers told The Ringer he thinks it’s possible to do both – play football and organize Jeopardy! – because the schedules would not overlap. “I don’t think I have to give up football to do it,” Rodgers told The Ringer. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh[pauses]178 days to do Jeopardy! So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not at all shy to say I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want a chance to be in the mix. “I feel like I’m bringing something different to the stage. I am the youngest of all guest hosts. I am the youngest presenter on just about every major game show. I’m bringing an audience of the NFL, and I feel like I’m appealing to nerdy people too, because I was a nerd in high school and got caught up in that weird phase of wanting to be a jock and an athlete and really care about getting good grades. And at the same time, there aren’t many bigger fans of the show than I am. I’ve been looking at it for years and years and years. I respect and appreciate the show’s history, as well as my background in stepping in for a legend and their footsteps. I feel like all that combined makes me a pretty good candidate. “ In Monday’s episode, a contestant in the latest Jeopardy! who couldn’t come up with the correct answer, shot instead at the Packers’ decision to kick a late field goal in the NFC Championship Game.

