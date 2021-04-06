Amid a scandal, Duxbury Football will host Marshfield on Friday

The scandal-ridden Duxbury High football team returns to the field on Friday, resuming a season interrupted for two weeks following revelations that the Green Dragons had used anti-Semitic language in their play-calling system.

Duxbury (2-0) will host Patriot League rival Marshfield (3-0) Friday at 6pm

Bill Battis, director of Marshfield Athletic, said, “We were told (Monday) night that the game is underway and we will play it on Friday night.”

Duxbury hasn’t played since he defeated Silver Lake on March 19. Days later, the scandal broke out, as a result of the reported use of anti-Semitic language during the Duxbury season opening against Plymouth North on March 12.

Duxbury Superintendent John Antonucci recently confirmed that one of the words the football team used in the audible system was “Auschwitz”, referring to the World War II concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland, where more than 1 million Jewish people died.

Duxbury head coach Dave Maimaron, who was not on the sidelines for the March 19 match of the Dragons, was fired on March 24. That same day, PR firm Ellis Strategies said in an email that Maimaron was being put on administrative leave with payment of his special education teaching position “pending further investigation.”

Duxbury AD Thom Holdgate said the team would use a “team effort” to coach Friday’s game.

“We are not appointing a head coach,” Holdgates said Monday. “We have a few more coaches (nearby) from (Maimaron) staff and then we have some others who are going to help who have experience coaching in college or high school.”

In a statement late Monday afternoon, Duxbury director Jim Donovan called return to the field a “critical step” in a “learning journey,” borrowing a phrase from Senator Barry Finegold, who recently met with football team players. .

“Since the events of March 12, the soccer team has shown initiative and significant growth in their understanding of the impact of words and actions on and off the pitch,” Donovan wrote. Last Wednesday, the players attended a presentation by a third-generation Holocaust survivor whose grandfather and uncles survived Auschwitz as young adults during World War II. historical event, but a lived experience for many in our community In themselves, the soccer players and several other players accepted an invitation from Senator Finegold to meet and learn more about the Holocaust from his perspective as a former soccer player and member of the Jewish community affected by the recent events In addition, the captains have met with Rabbi Howard Cohen and are investigating planning a meeting between the Rabbi and the entire team. Our players show a genuine understanding of the seriousness of what is going on. happened and are committed to doing the job that they do as a team.

“As we continue with the healing and training, it is important to note that several members of the coaching staff are no longer part of the program. We have a core group of five coaches who will be the soccer team for the last two weeks of their season. this week’s football games against Marshfield will remain on the schedule. As I mentioned earlier, the students take this very seriously and acknowledge that the work they have started is continuing and will not be limited to this season players and other coaches are also fully aware of the expectations that our school and community have for all our students, both on and off the field, that nothing like this can ever happen again.

“As a learning organization, we feel that we can use this experience to help our players learn and grow. Senator Finegold told our students on March 27 that“ there is a term in Judaism known as tshuvah, which means “return” or “repentance.” I sincerely hope that we can move forward and move forward stronger than before. I believe we can use the incident in Duxbury as a crucial learning opportunity. Getting our football team to finish their season is a crucial step in this learning journey. We have plans for our entire school and district to continue to learn and grow in terms of diversity, equality and inclusion, and we will share those plans in the near future. ”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2020 football season until the current Fall 2 window, Duxbury and Marshfield played together every Thanksgiving since 1985.