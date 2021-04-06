Things You May Not Know About Singapore Sports Hub





Like everyone else, our plans to reintegrate back into society after the Circuit Breaker have brought with them a comprehensive training plan. Or at least a solid attempt to do so. If you’ve been in Singapore for a while, you would know that Kallang is the place to be for anything sports. After all, you can’t really miss the huge dome that is the Singapore Sports Hub, or the dragon boats peppered across the Kallang River nearby. Navigating the world of fitness doesn’t have to be difficult, and we’ve found some interesting facts about the massive gym venue that can help shape your workout plans. Train where national athletes do You may already know that national athletes come here to train, and you can too. Talked about the actual Olympic-size pool at the OCBC Aquatic Center that Joseph Schooling himself trains in when he’s in Singapore (but you can’t really see him when he’s training, Sorry)The OCBC Arena is also where national athletes hone their skills in a variety of sports. Members of the public can make a reservation to play basketball, table tennis, badminton, netball and volleyball on the indoor courts. But that is not everything. The Watersportcentrum also allows everyday customers rent a kayak or dragon boat and train in the same place as the Singapore Dragon Boat Association! Exercise at any time of the day With a name like Singapore Sports Hub, it is exactly as it appears on the packaging as the crown jewel of the neighborhood where people serious about fitness go to work out. It is home to a whole host of world-class facilities, some of which are available 24/7. You know, in case you’ve ever felt the urge to go for a run at 3 in the morning, that’s what the 100PLUS Promenade is for. The skate park is another facility that is open 24 hours a day. Your brain can also get a workout Brain or muscle strength? Both, says the Singapore Sports Hub. In addition to the seemingly endless list of sports to do here, the sports district is also home to the Sports Hub Library. It’s also right next to the stadium’s MRT exit, which makes it easy to hit the books and go after it. It also means your study breaks can include rock climbing sessions at the nearby Climb Central at Kallang Wave Mall. That’s not the only way to work with your brain, because there is Giant Chess too. Yes, you can make your dreams come true The Queens Gambit on Netflix but in gigantic form. Does it make catching the king even more satisfying? There is only one way to find out. Bonus fact: the seats move here Not exercise related, but only to a minor extent because it’s a pretty overwhelming fact. You probably already know that the venue hosts a host of events, from live entertainment like that sold-out U2 concert in 2019 pre-rona (sobs), rugby matches and even the 2016 National Day Parade. The massive hall has a seating capacity of 55,000, but the seating configuration can be changed thanks to movable tiered seating. Are you considering taking a trip to the Singapore Sports Hub? Watch this video of the different facilities here:

