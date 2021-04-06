



Gloucestershire Cricket Club has announced a three-year partnership with Bristol-based waste management company Grundon, which will act as the Clubs’ sustainability partner and support waste management and recycling on site and at events. Grundon has provided the Club with color-coded refuse trucks to separate waste streams, including mixed recycling, glass, food waste and general waste, and will also provide containers for general, bulky and green waste. The waste collection is currently on demand and will transition to a weekly collection once the lockdown period is over, with the frequency expected to increase around specific events. Grundon will also conduct a series of audits during the partnership to improve the management of the Clubs’ waste. The results of these audits will be used to advise on how to reduce waste at source and when purchasing different materials. Daniel Peacey, Regional Sales Manager at Grundon Waste Management, said of the partnership: We are very excited to be the sustainability partner of Gloucestershire Cricket Clubs and look forward to working with the team and their continued efforts to be greener. are supportable. One event that we are happy to support, when government guidelines permit, is the Cheltenham Cricket Festival which is held on the grounds of Cheltenham College. As part of our plans, we will implement a waste management strategy, using the same waste streams that support the club on a daily basis, ensuring consistency for not only their staff but also their supporters. Gloucestershire Cricket cites the partnership as an ongoing commitment to its efforts to be a sustainable and eco-friendly club, following previous initiatives such as the installation of electric car charging points and the purchase of electric mowers. Will Brown, Chief Executive at Gloucestershire Cricket added: Grundon is an industry leader and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next three years. Our work with them will not only benefit the field, but also all of our dedicated supporters and employees.

Her industry knowledge and ongoing waste management guidelines will be an asset to the club’s future interest in becoming one of the UK’s most environmentally friendly and sustainable cricket clubs.

