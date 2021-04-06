10 anecdotes and curiosities by Walter Rhrl

Everyone, no matter how small he is in the automotive world, knows him. He is one of the greatest rally drivers in history. In addition, it is currently still linked to cars via various brands. That’s why we wanted a series of anecdotes and curiosities by Walter Rhrl: These are the ones that have caught our attention the most. That you enjoy it.

His brother’s death

His brother was killed in a car accident. That’s why his father decided that his professional career would have nothing to do with driving, let alone racing. What he wanted was to prevent the same tragedy from befalling his brother. Yet it was in his genes.

Other paths

Very early on, his job was disconnected from cars. He began to study commerce in Regensburg, his hometown, and even ended up with the local bishop. He later turned out to be gifted in the sport until he won a local ski championship. In addition, he spent his free time playing table tennis.

Video: Walter Rhrl at the wheel of the Porsche 953 on ice and snow

Until

Immediately after trying other jobs, he got his driver’s license. He started working as a driver and covered around 120,000 km a year, which gave him a lot of experience behind the wheel. And it was in 1968 when he was first put at the wheel of a rally car.

His first car

One of Walter Rhrl’s anecdotes and curiosities that stands out most is the purchase of his first own car. It was the same one his brother had and the one he recommended to him when he was 10 years old: a Porsche. Specifically a 356. Although Walter’s was the one with a convertible body.

Love for Porsche

There he became really passionate about the Stuttgart company. He bought that car with only 20 years after a lot of time savings and after that he had several (test) Porsche 911s. He achieved such good results in the competition with his own car that he ended up in the Fiat Abarth rally team.

His first car… rally

Walter Rhrl’s first rally car was a Fiat. It was a Fiat 850 Coupe with standard tires and an output of 47 hp. He didn’t get great results with him, but he did show the talent he had as a pilot. When asked about it, he said that driving a race car is a lot like skiing.

Behind 959

At the height of his rally career, he was very active in the development of one of the most technological vehicles that Porsche had ever developed before that time: the 959. A supercar that was ahead of its time and would mark an era.

A defining phrase

“Good rally drivers have dead flies on the side windows.” This is one of the great gems that Walter Rhrl has left us during his career, it shows that he liked going sideways in more than one corner. He released her after tired of failing with the Opel and continuing his career with his Porsche and a Fiat 131 Abarth.

Driver, not an actor

But the above wasn’t the only sentence in Walter Rhrl’s story. And it is that when the cigarette brand Rothmans sponsored its racing team in the early 1980s, the German refused to record a promotional video of the company. “I was hired as a driver, not an actor,” he snapped.

Walter Rhrl and the seven generations of the Porsche 911 Turbo

Drive for passion

There was a time when his teammate, Gerhard Berger, traveled by plane to the different countries where competitions were held. Rhrl drove and even said that if he hadn’t driven across half of Europe asking for directions, he would have turned into a hermit in the end, given his urgent shyness.