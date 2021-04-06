Sports
10 anecdotes and curiosities by Walter Rhrl
Everyone, no matter how small he is in the automotive world, knows him. He is one of the greatest rally drivers in history. In addition, it is currently still linked to cars via various brands. That’s why we wanted a series of anecdotes and curiosities by Walter Rhrl: These are the ones that have caught our attention the most. That you enjoy it.
His brother’s death
His brother was killed in a car accident. That’s why his father decided that his professional career would have nothing to do with driving, let alone racing. What he wanted was to prevent the same tragedy from befalling his brother. Yet it was in his genes.
Other paths
Very early on, his job was disconnected from cars. He began to study commerce in Regensburg, his hometown, and even ended up with the local bishop. He later turned out to be gifted in the sport until he won a local ski championship. In addition, he spent his free time playing table tennis.
Video: Walter Rhrl at the wheel of the Porsche 953 on ice and snow
Until
Immediately after trying other jobs, he got his driver’s license. He started working as a driver and covered around 120,000 km a year, which gave him a lot of experience behind the wheel. And it was in 1968 when he was first put at the wheel of a rally car.
His first car
One of Walter Rhrl’s anecdotes and curiosities that stands out most is the purchase of his first own car. It was the same one his brother had and the one he recommended to him when he was 10 years old: a Porsche. Specifically a 356. Although Walter’s was the one with a convertible body.
Love for Porsche
There he became really passionate about the Stuttgart company. He bought that car with only 20 years after a lot of time savings and after that he had several (test) Porsche 911s. He achieved such good results in the competition with his own car that he ended up in the Fiat Abarth rally team.
His first car… rally
Walter Rhrl’s first rally car was a Fiat. It was a Fiat 850 Coupe with standard tires and an output of 47 hp. He didn’t get great results with him, but he did show the talent he had as a pilot. When asked about it, he said that driving a race car is a lot like skiing.
Behind 959
At the height of his rally career, he was very active in the development of one of the most technological vehicles that Porsche had ever developed before that time: the 959. A supercar that was ahead of its time and would mark an era.
A defining phrase
“Good rally drivers have dead flies on the side windows.” This is one of the great gems that Walter Rhrl has left us during his career, it shows that he liked going sideways in more than one corner. He released her after tired of failing with the Opel and continuing his career with his Porsche and a Fiat 131 Abarth.
Driver, not an actor
But the above wasn’t the only sentence in Walter Rhrl’s story. And it is that when the cigarette brand Rothmans sponsored its racing team in the early 1980s, the German refused to record a promotional video of the company. “I was hired as a driver, not an actor,” he snapped.
Walter Rhrl and the seven generations of the Porsche 911 Turbo
Drive for passion
There was a time when his teammate, Gerhard Berger, traveled by plane to the different countries where competitions were held. Rhrl drove and even said that if he hadn’t driven across half of Europe asking for directions, he would have turned into a hermit in the end, given his urgent shyness.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]