Malaysia announces selection for T20 international tri-series in Nepal





Malaysia has announced his squad for the upcoming T20 international tri-series with hosts Nepal and the Netherlands. Veteran top batsman Ahmed Faiz Bin Mohammad Nor retains the captaincy, while Virandeep Singh is vice-captain. Former Captain Mohd Anwar bin Arudin will open the batter. The contributions of all three will be vital to Malaysia’s ability to get competitive totals on the board. Talented all-rounder Syed Aziz Bin Syed Mubarak and veteran wicket-keeper Mohd Shafiq bin Mohd Sharif are also expected to contribute significantly with the bat. Mubarak and Shafiq opened operating as middle order finishers. Wherever they hit, Malaysia will look for explosive hitting skills for quick runs. Virandeep Singh in action during the CWC Challenge League in September 2019 (photo: Malaysia Cricket) – Advertisement – The Malaysian trio of left arm spinners, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Anwar bin A Rahman and Muhammad Fitri Bin Mohd Sham, will play an integral role in keeping the Netherlands and its hosts still on the traditionally slow, low, spinning decks of Kathmandu. But Malaysia’s bowling fortune also rests on the shoulders of fast bowlers, Dhivendran Mogan, left-poorer Muhammad Wafiq Irfan bin Zarbani, Syazrul Ezat bin Idrus and Mubarak. Pakistan-born bowling all-rounder Khizar Hayat Durrani finds a spot on the squad, as does middle-class batsman Aminuddin Ramly. Commenting on the team’s roster, head coach Bilal Asad said, “This Malaysian squad is a mix of players who are full of enthusiasm, a hunger to win and determined to take the nation to the next level.” Dhivendran Mogan (left) and Ahmed Faiz (right) captaining rival teams in the Malaysia T20 Super Series 2020 (Photo: Malaysia Cricket) Captain Faiz is also optimistic and also points to the rare opportunity to shine on foreign soil. ‘We are ready for the Tri Series in Nepal. This gives us the opportunity to move up in the T20 rankings. The team and I look forward to excelling outside our home base Kinrara Oval and meeting Nepal and the Netherlands, ”he said. All in all, this is an experienced and battle-hardened Malaysian squad that can be expected to compete against the best on that day. And after being more than a year away from competitive international cricket, it is anyone’s guess how one of the three teams will turn out swinging. Full shift: Ahmad Faiz Bin Mohammad Nor (c), Virandeep Singh (vc), Syed Aziz Bin Syed Mubarak, Sharvin a / l Muniandy, Mohd Anwar bin Arudin, Mohd Shafiq bin Mohd Sharif, Ainool Hafizs bin Md Yatim, Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Anwar bin A Rahman, Syazrul Ezat bin Idrus, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan bin Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Fitri Bin Mohd Sham, Khizar Hayat Durrani Dhivendran a / l Mogan

