3 star DB target establishes official visit to the plains





Auburn football wants to add speed and skill to the roster for 2022 with this defensive three star defender. Emory Floyd, a resident of Powder Springs, GA, made an official visit to the Plains on June 4. According to Floyd’s Twitter, he also made an official visit to Maryland for June 11-13, although popular recruiting websites such as Rivals and 247 did not list that visit on his profiles. Floyd has taken an interest in other schools, such as Florida and Notre Dame, and he is heavily recruited by Kirby Smart and the UGA Football coaching staff. The native of Georgia is ‘an elite sprinter’, according to his reconnaissance report on 247 Sports, and plans to continue running and playing football in college. It covers 100 meters in just 10.51 seconds and 200 meters in 21.18 seconds. While his Crystal Ball prediction on 247 Sports points to a commitment from Georgia regarding safety, Floyd has set his decision date for May 7 and has only one official visit on his schedule so far: Auburn. Could this mean that the Tigers sent Floyd away from the Bulldogs? On the way to the plains … #WDE @BuienRadarNL pic.twitter.com/DPxSA4Rzfd – Emory Floyd (@EmoryFloyd) April 5, 2021 According to Dawg Nation, Floyd wants to commit to a school that feels like home to him. He wants to consider all aspects of the school, not just the football program: “Family above all,” he said. “Not just football, but also where it can take me in life. I want football to make me a better man. Whatever feels ‘homey’ to me, I go there. “ Emory Floyd is listed as the No. 48 Georgia State Recruit, and the No. 32 Security in the Nation. He was one of several Auburn soccer goals to come out at the Atlanta Under-Armor All-American camp in March, exceeding expectations and showing his incredible speed. The Tigers will have stiff competition with UGA in Floyd’s recruitment, but the DB is a huge target for Bryan Harsin and his staff for the 2022 roster.







