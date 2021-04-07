Kelley takes charge of new hockey program | Sport

Eliza Kelley, a graduate of Rutland High School, is back on the ground floor. It’s a place she knows well.

Kelley became the first coach in the history of women’s ice hockey at Becker College in 2014. Now she is the first coach for the state of Worcester, taking the reins of the Lancers towards their first season in 2021-22.

She was also on the first girls’ hockey team at Rutland High School in 2002. Her father Peter Kelley had a lot to do with getting that program off the ground.

Kelley was a four-year captain at RHS before graduating in 2006 and moving to Utica College, where she also played hockey.

Kelley was a full-time assistant coach at Utica until the opportunity arose to begin the program.

Becker was doing well. During the shortened 2020-21 season, the Hawks went 6-5-1 and won their last game on March 20, a 4-2 win over Nichols College.

Kelley did not know that night that it would be the last game she would coach at Becker.

It was recently announced that Becker would be closing its doors.

Kelley called the news a total surprise.

In early March, there was a suspicion when it was said that the school was in financial difficulties.

It was horrible. A lot of people lived in Becker, Kelley said.

People in her native Rutland know all about that feeling. They recently looked at Rutlands College of St. Joseph and the nearby Green Mountain College in Poultney.

The good news is there was an easy transition for Kelley and many of her Becker players.

I knew Worcester State had been looking for a women’s hockey program for a long time, Kelley said.

We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add women’s ice hockey from varsity in Worcester State, Worcester State Athletic Director Michael Mudd said via a statement from the school. When I arrived on campus nearly seven years ago, one of my goals was to eventually add an ice hockey program for varsity women to our list of track and field offers.

The timing couldn’t have been better for Kelley. The transition as seamless as possible. She has a home in Worcester. Her commute as a Becker hockey coach was 3 miles and now as a Worcester State coach it’s all 4 miles.

At least 13 of her Becker players will don the blue and gold Worcester State uniforms.

It was the worst-case scenario, Kelley said of Becker’s shutdown.

But it was the best scenario that came out.

The state of Worcester was so hospitable. They welcomed us with open arms and moved mountains to make this happen, Kelley said.

Bringing 13 or more players to Worcester State makes this an easier building task than the one at Becker’s when that was a new program.

When Becker got his program off the ground, a hockey culture had to emerge.

Now that two-thirds of the selection comes from Becker, that culture is virtually present.

I think we need to find a bit of a new identity, Kelley said.

She likes that her team plays fast and has a hard nose.

It’s a hockey brand that the hockey-mad Worcester fans are eager to embrace.

This time, the foundation has the beginning of a frame rising from it.

