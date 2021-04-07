Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s basketball coach Mark Adams ready to ‘build something big here’

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s search for its new basketball coach didn’t take long and didn’t have to go far.

Mark Adams, the Texas Tech graduate who was born about 40 miles from the Lubbock campus and spent the past five seasons as a Red Raiders assistant, was introduced Tuesday night as their head coach.

“I like the game of basketball, but I also like West Texas and I like Texas Tech,” said Adams. ‘This is home. And I can stay at home. ‘

Adams landed his dream job at his alma mater by replacing Chris Beard after leaving last Thursday to become the new coach at his alma mater, Big 12 rival Texas.

Adams was introduced to a live audience in the school’s basketball arena, including his 90-year-old mother, football coach Matt Wells, and other Red Raiders head coaches.

A few minutes into his speech, Adams thanked Beard and immediately bellowed from a crowd of mostly students. The players sat on the floor with coaches and Adams’ family members.

“Boy, this group is going to hit you pretty soon,” Adams said as he looked behind him at athletic director Kirby Hocutt, who didn’t hide his disappointment by announcing Beard’s departure last week, two years after joining Texas Tech. national championship game.

“I wouldn’t be here without Coach Beard,” Adams said. “I appreciate that he gave me the opportunity to coach with him. He’s done a lot for Texas Tech. He’s a friend of mine.

Known as a defensive guru, Adams was on the staff for all five seasons of Beard with the Red Raiders after being with him for a 30-5 season, including a first-round NCAA Tournament win at Little Rock in 2015-16. before he went to Texas Tech.

Hocutt said Adams’ experience, pride and dedication to the program and the university made him the ideal choice to become the new coach.

“We are an emerging giant in the college basketball world and we are not going anywhere but forward,” said Hocutt Cheers before introducing Adams.

Adams graduated from Texas Tech in 1979, where he served as director of basketball operations from 2013-15.

He holds a record of 554-244 in 23 seasons as a head coach at Clarendon College (1981-82), Wayland Baptist (1983-87), West Texas A&M (1987-92), Texas Pan-American (1992-97) and Howard College (2004-13).

Hocutt revealed Adams’ roster in a social media post Monday night just before Big 12 school Baylor won the national championship over the previously undefeated Gonzaga. That was the first NCAA title game played since Texas Tech’s overtime loss against Virginia two years earlier before the pandemic.

When Beard left for the Longhorns last week, Hocutt said he would be part of a four-person search committee and that an outside company would also be hired to help with the process. Many former and current players publicly campaigned for Adams to get the promotion.

Sophomore security guard Kevin McCullar, who averaged 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds this season, responded to news that Adams got the job with a Monday night Twitter post that read, in part, “We Have Unfinished Business!” and then in bold red and larger letters, “I’M NOT GOING ANYWHERE.”

“We’re going to build something big here,” Adams said. ‘We’re not done yet, okay? We’re not done yet. We are only just getting started. We are not going to compromise. We are not settling down. We build. We are growing. We’re moving forward. “

Beard was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was The Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2019 when he led Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and the NCAA tournament game loss to Virginia in overtime, a year after they reached the NCAA Elite Eight. The Red Raiders made it to the second round of this season’s tournament.