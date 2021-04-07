Football practice report: April 6





Event location: Outdoor practice fields

Format: Shells : Outdoor practice fields: Shells Late in Oregon practice on Tuesday, a quarterback fell back to throw, saw a receiver run an intermediate route, and got a 15 or 20-yard pass. The ball was about halfway to the intended receiver when a defender camped under the route jumped into the air and deflected it. That defender: Kayvon Thibodeaux , a pass-hasty terror at the defensive end of the past two years that is expanding its role as an outside linebacker this spring. Soon, said Thibodeaux, he will not just deflect steps. He takes them off. “That time,” he said Tuesday after practice, “is coming.” Play in new coordinator The DeRuyter team ‘s plan, said Thibodeaux, not to lay a hand on the ground in a three-point stance on the line yet. Instead, he’ll learn to defend pass routes and different techniques from a two-point stance this spring. “There have been cases where I still play defensive end, and I still play the ‘B’ gap or the 4i (technique),” said Thibodeaux. “But for the most part, I’ve learned more coverages and the pass-rush side of it.” Thibodeaux said his goals for the 2021 season are no less than winning the Heisman Trophy. That is quite a task for a player in the defensive front seven. But he thinks he can handle the task. And he thinks he plays the perfect position to suit his diverse skills. “If you could give me a position,” he said, “this is what I want to do. Because you can have the most impact on the game.” Practice highlights Verone McKinley III also met the media after training and said right away when I sat down for the interview, “We had fun today.” Why? The defense, which appears to be more disruptive in 2021, was just that on Tuesday. McKinley is doing a back-and-forth with first-string quarterback Anthony Brown this spring, and McKinley managed to win a round on Tuesday by intercepting a pass in a late 11-on-11 bout. Trikweze bridges and Dontae Manning forced fumbles in that same period, and an earlier team bout included an interception round Steve Stephens IV DonJ’rael Brooks had an interception in 1-on-1 drills, and he almost had another in 7-on-7, but the ball fell out when it hit the turf. Stephens broke a pass in the 1-on-1 period, and Bridges and Manning locked both receivers so well that the QB didn’t force a throw. Kristian Williams was really disruptive in a 7v7 run game drill and got into the backfield a few times. Other remarks: Tuesday’s workout was the first this spring in shoulder pads. “It was great,” UO coach Mario Cristobal said. “It was a very intensive exercise.” With more physical hitting allowed, players also had to follow the line between packing up and not tackling on the ground, to avoid injury. The cat-and-mouse between the attack and the defense that usually develops over the course of the camp is immediately apparent. The offense is trying to get the defense offside, the defense is working hard to hide what they are doing, it’s already a very competitive environment.







