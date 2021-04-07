Billerica’s Shawsheen students draw and build hockey sledge

After a year of uncertainty and a partially canceled hockey season, a local youth sled, or “sledge hockey” player JD Michaud, 9, hit the ice again, sliding on a new sled developed and manufactured by Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School students in last year.

A resident of Sudbury, Michaud is the son of Shawsheen TechDesign and Visual Communication Instructor Doug Michaud.

Bob Guelli, Shawsheen CAD instructor and chairman of the Advanced Manufacturing Group division said the project took just over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said students from the drawing department started working on drawings of the sleigh last March, after the school closed mid-month.

When the shopping classes resumed in September, he said the drawing, graphics and fabrication student had a hand in the construction of this class, making it the perfect real-world collaborative project.

JD has been playing sled hockey through the Boston Shamrocks Sled Hockey Programthose practices in both Wilmington and Everett.

Doug said that while his son can zip around the ice on hockey skates, the sled is vital for playing with an organized team because a problem with his hips, which he has had since birth, makes it difficult for him to get on. to stand after a fall. without help.

[We] tried to do differently [sports,]Doug said.

Sport is a family affair: Doug is a soccer coach at Shawsheen – and plays for fun with an adult team.

When it comes to his hips, JD was born prematurely and got an infection in the neonatal intensive care unit.

This resulted in three hip surgeries, one when he was 14 days old, a second at age two, and the most recent surgery at our tender age.

“It was a rough start,” Doug said.

It was the JD orthopedist who suggested the ice sled as an easier way to play hockey.

Doug said they rented one for a while at a local rink, but after COVID, it seemed he might need a bigger sled to grow in, and he didn’t want to keep other players’ rink resources. That’s where Shawsheen’s students came in.

Guellis said it was great to see JD and Doug enjoy the sleigh on the rink with the student who worked on the project. A full circle moment for everyone.

“He said they were tying the sled on the rink, so I said we had to bring it in and we could reverse engineer it,” said Guelli.[J.D]was so excited. Doug had a hard time getting the helmet on him, he was so excited. He shot from end to end with no problem. ‘

Guelli said the sled is not easy to control.

JD helped some sophomores try one out and they discovered how difficult it was to move forward with the custom hockey sticks that quickly toppled over and JD flew by.

Doug said his father-in-law said when JD was born he might “ stumble out the gate, ” but from there he was an active, run-of-the-mill kid who might need a sled on the ice, but his hips never stopped him.

JD said the sleigh made him “happy” and described the new design as “cerulean,” a shade of blue, with flames running down the sides.

He hopes to be back on the ice next fall.

Joy M. Hosford Senior multimedia journalist, Billerica Minuteman

