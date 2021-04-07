88s lead halfway through the Table Tennis Teams competition | Goulburn message





sports, local sports, With the recent completion of two rounds of play, the local A Grade Table Tennis Teams competition is halfway through the stage. Mark Soley’s team, the 88s, leads the way with 18 points, closely followed by Jack Gray’s Rhinos at 16, Michael Turner’s Rabbitohs at 14 and Chintan Trivedi’s Panthers at 12. Rod Blake’s Eels, Richie Jiang’s Eagles and James Turner’s Bulldogs follow the field. at 10, 8 and 6 respectively. The highlights of the past two rounds were Simon Jiang’s straight set victory over Michael Turner, Siobhan Scott’s narrow but decisive win over Nicola Fraser and current Goulburn’s come-from-behind attempt Singles champion Richie Jiang to defeat James Turner 8-11, 11-. 7.12-10.14-12. Other great matches came from Robert McIntosh over Gerard Gray in five, Leon Jensen over Chising Chung in four and Michael Turner over Rod Blake in two sets. Play will resume on Monday, April 19, after a break over Easter and the school holidays. B Grade also hosted two rounds at the John Lees Center recently, with the Storm leading the points table at 19, followed by Dave Howlett’s Doggies, Elisa Chung’s Pies and Phillip Fraser’s Demons all at 17. Wayne King’s Sharks are at 13, with Dave Manning’s Dragons on 11, Sam Plumb’s Jet Setters also on 11 and Luke McDonald’s Dockers on 7. They’ll have to have a good second round to catch the leading teams. Notable match results in rounds six and seven were: Wayne King defeated Peter Trama 13-11 11-13 11-8 13-11, Dave Howlett defeated Sam Plumb in four, Bob Philipson defeated both Madison Turner and Dave Perkins in five sets, Leo Li defeated Bruce McGuirk in five sets, Dave Manning defeated Sam Plumb in five sets, John Green defeated Kev Fitzgerald 12-10 in the fifth set. Meanwhile, Nicola Fraser beat Luke McDonald and then went to Maddie Turner in straight sets, Dave Plumb beat Qiana Betts in five sets and Simon McDonald eventually outlived Ann McGuirk in five sets. Play will resume on April 21. Everyone is reminded that the social game has also resumed on Wednesday morning. Everyone is welcome and the session starts at 10:00 AM and ends at 12:00 PM. The social table tennis games are held at the John Lees Center, on Sportsway off Finlay Road. Did you know that the Goulburn Post now offers major news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Stay up to date with all the local news: sign up here. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/a98d11b0-505e-4256-b571-f4dca8f3c4f0.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







