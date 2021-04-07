Brock Nelson scores the game’s only goal as the Islanders 1-0 in the top of the capitals





Brock Nelson skating capitals UNIONDALE, NY (AP) Brock Nelson scored with just under seven minutes to go and Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves when the New York Islanders advanced 1-0 to Washington on Tuesday-evening to even draw with the Capitals for first place in the East Division. Varlamov and Vitak Vanecek save each other for more than 50 minutes before Nelson scored his team-leading 14th goal, assisted by defender Ryan Pulock at 1:05 pm of the third period. Varlamov earned his fourth shutout this season and the 31st of his career. It was the first time he had suppressed his former Capitals team in a regular season game. New York improved to 16-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum and remained the only team in the NHL with just one loss at home. The Islanders are 11-4-4 in games decided by one goal, including a 6-4 record in regulation. The game was much less chaotic than a meeting between the teams five days ago, when they scored six goals in the first period and the Islanders won 8-4. The Islanders had an advantage of 12-7 shots in the first period, but the Capitals returned that number in the second period. It was the third time this season that the Islanders and their opponents were winless for two periods. The third started at a more frenetic pace, with both teams trading opportunities before Nelson was finally able to shoot a shot past Vanecek, who closed with 38 saves. The islanders fired 20 shots at Vanecek in the third. The Capitals won their first three games at home this season, scoring New York 12-6. The teams play twice more on Long Island and once in Washington. The Islanders are 17-4-1 in their last 22 games and 22-6-4 in their last 32. They have outdone their opponents 46-25 in the third period and 72-38 at home overall. IRON MEN The Islanders have three players with active streaks of at least 200 games: Brock Nelson (284), Mathew Barzal (271) and Ryan Pulock (234). All three have appeared in every game since then Barry Trotz became coach. Nelson is connected with Matt Moulson for fourth place in franchise history and 11 matches of equal captain Otherwise Lee, whose streak ended at 295 games on March 11 when he sustained a knee injury that ended the season against the Devils. Story continues TROTZ AGAINST CAPITAL LETTERS Since becoming the Islanders’ coach for the 2018/19 season, Trotz has been 6-7-0 in the regular season against the Capitals team that he led to a 2018 Stanley Cup Championship. first in five attempts to house against capitals across that span. The Islanders beat Washington in five games in last summer’s playoff bubble in Toronto. NEXT ONE Capitals: Host the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Islanders: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

