Cricket.com.au’s Shield Team of the Season

1. Will Pucovski (Vic)

M: 2 | Inns: 3 | R: 495 | Avg: 247.50 | HS: 255 * | 100s: 2 | 1950s: 0

Adding a player who played in just two games all season will no doubt divide opinions, but Will Pucovski’s historic pair of games in Adelaide were just too good to ignore. For context, Pucovski scored more runs in three innings than Matt Renshaw (466 runs at 66.57) and Usman Khawaja (450 at 64.28) achieved all season despite the two having very respectable campaigns for Queensland. What a remarkable glimpse of the right-hander’s talent we got during that first South Australian bubble to kick off the Shield season; an unbeaten 255 against the Redbacks in which he and Marcus Harris shared an all-time record 486-run partnership, before backing up with another double (202) against Western Australia. Pucovski just lashes out his Victorian opening partner Harris for this spot.

Perfect Pucovski makes huge Shield double

2. Cameron Bancroft (WA)

M: 8 | Inns: 14 | R: 678 | Bat Ave: 48.42 | HS: | 100s: 3 | 1950s: 3

After finishing all the way from the West Australian side the previous season, Bancroft not only returned to form in 2020-21, but also had one of his most consistent first-class campaigns. In addition to regularly seeing the new ball – he was only out three times for single digits – he also passed fifty six times, more than any other lead-off hitter. The righthanded man was only one of two openers (of the eight batters in total) to score three tons this season, the other being his regular partner Sam Whiteman.

Bancroft is challenging Vics for the third ton of Shield season

Marnus Labuschagne (Qld)

M: 7 | Inns: 9 | R: 629 | Bat Ave: 69.88 | HS: 167 | 100s: 3 | 1950s: 2

In just nine innings, Marnus Labuschagne continued to make big runs, both before and after the India Test series. His 112 against NSW this week was his third ton of the season after scoring hundreds of consecutive hundreds of runs in the Adelaide bubble while eight runs away from a fourth against Western Australia in March. When Labuschagne started, he rarely let it slip, as his list of Shield scores showed; 167, 117, 0, 0, 14, 49, 78, 92, 112. The Queenslander narrowly beats Shaun Marsh for the number 3 berth.

Marnus makes the back-to-back Shield ton

4. Travis Head (SA)

M: 7 | Inns: 14 | R: 893 | Ave: 68.69 | HS: 223 | 100s: 3 | 1950s: 3

It was another tough summer for the South Australians, although their skipper could hardly have done more. Travis Head ends the season behind Cameron Green among the foremost run-getters, seven times short of the 900-run mark. His two standout innings in the Adelaide bubble – 171no against Tasmania and 151 against Victoria – were both match-saving hits in the fourth innings, while his 223 against Western Australia also went into a tie when the Redbacks struggled to eject teams.

Head of Steam: Travis places best 223

5. Cameron Green (WA)

M: 8 Inns: 14 | R: 922 | Ave: 76.83 | HS: 251 | 100s: 3 | 1950s: 2

Cameron Green’s status as the most exciting Australian all-rounder in a generation was only cemented in a season where he made his Test debut and became one of the most acclaimed wickets in the domestic competition. With more than 900 runs, he ended Season 29 on the next most productive hitter. The secret to its success was quite simple; he got more balls (1,688) this season than any other player. His 197 against NSW in October put him firmly on the national radar, before concluding his campaign with more big runs against SA (168no in February) and Queensland (251 in March). His bowling was much better than his number (three wickets at 98.33) would suggest, and there is good reason to believe that Green will spend less and less time playing for WA in the coming seasons.

Bulls have no answer to the raging green monster

6. Moises Henriques (NSW)

M: 6 | Inns: 11 | R: 633 | Ave: 70.33 | HS: 167 | 100s: 3 | 1950s: 2

Moises Henriques turned 34 earlier this year, but shows no signs of slowing down. The right-handed took apart numerous Shield bouts and likely would have further increased his run had he not left for the Indian Premier League early. His best performance of the summer was arguably his second innings 113 against Tasmania in Adelaide, leading the Blues in a remarkable comeback in which they immediately won after only 64 in their first innings.

Henriques continues the hot streak of the summer with Shield ton

7. Josh Inglis (WA) (wk)

M: 6 | Layoffs: 25 | Inns: 12 | R: 585 | Ave: 73.12 | HS: 153 * | 100s: 3 | 1950s: 2

It’s been sort of a breakthrough season for the ultra-impressive Josh Inglis of all sizes, with his improvement with the bat in four-day cricket arguably the most exciting element of his season. With no first-class century coming in the summer, Inglis closed it off with three – two against Victoria, one against South Australia – to throw in his hat as a possible successor to Tim Paine. The 26-year-old beats Alex Carey, his main league to become the next Test goalkeeper, as the glove man in this XI, despite the South Australian averaging nearly 60 in his three games. Only Paine (35) ended up with more layoffs than Inglis.

Inglis kindles to register first class century

Jackson Bird (Bag)

M: 8 | W: 35 | Ave: 22.17 | Econ: 2.59 BBI: 7-17 | BBM: 8-73

Jackson Bird was the league’s most outstanding fast bowler and has a compelling case for being Tasmania’s greatest ever paceman after becoming the first Tiger to 300 Shield wickets. The right arm’s summer highlight was undoubtedly his own demolition of NSW for a record low of 32, winning 7-18 in a stunning spell. That came after taking 4-14 in Adelaide earlier this season to beat the same opposition for just 64, where he labored hard on flatter surfaces and rarely gave anything away. With his batter being infamously questioned by Rod Marsh when he missed the test roster in 2016, Bird also showed great progress on that front by scoring a few half centuries to close the season.

Bird is the word like Tassie Seamer Skittles Blues

9. Nathan Lyon (NSW)

M: 8 | W: 39 | Avg: 25.00 | Econ: 2.62 | BBI: 6-21 | BBM: 10-78

Despite playing every Test for Australia this summer, Nathan Lyon also found time to play every match of Sheffield Shield for NSW and was a major factor in the reigning champions that made it to the final. His 39 wickets total was four more than second-best, while also bowling more overs than anyone this Shield season. His form in the back half of the season was particularly impressive, with 24 wickets in the last four games, including a 10-wicket draw against Victoria.

Six appeal! Lethal Lyon still claims a big draw

10. Mitchell Swepson (Qld)

M: 4 | W: 29 | Ave: 22.44 | Econ: 2.51 BBI: 5-55 | BBM: 10-171

Mitchell Swepson has shown that in one of the most exciting Shield seasons in one of the most exciting Shield seasons, he is comfortably the best long wrist spinner in the country in recent memory. The fact that Swepson is an indisputable selection in this squad, despite missing half of Queensland’s games due to injuries, highlights what a remarkable campaign he had. The leggie took 23 wickets in the Bulls’ three pre-BBL matches, bowling them to victory twice and nearly a third time against NSW in which he took a 10 wicket first career. Six more victims on his return from injury this month suggest his recent neck problem should be nothing more than a minor setback, while his season economy of 2.51 shows he has the rare ability to be a wrist spinner to be both a defensive option and an offensive option.

Swepson or Warne? Leggie rips through Hughes

11. Scott Boland (Vic)

M: 8 | W: 30 | Avg: 24.00 | Econ: 2.71 BBI: 6-61 | BBM: 8-113

Scott Boland thrived in a grueling six-game post-BBL run, leading a more inexperienced Victorian attack than they’ve confidently done in recent years. The right arm rarely missed goal with the ball, taking at least one wicket in every innings in which it bowed. His best attempt came in the season opener of the Vics when he dropped six of eight South Australian wickets in their second innings when they tied up with Glenelg.

Boland extends his heart as a Victorian attack leader

12th: Sean Abbott (NSW)

M: 7 | Inns: 10 | R: 525 | Avg.: 75.00 | HS: 102 * | 100: 1 | 1950s: 5

W: 17 | Ave: 31.82 | Econ: 2.98 BBI: 6-89 | BBM: 6-89

Sean Abbott was a tough man to drop as the most impressive all-rounder of the season, but missed the opportunity to push through in the final game of the season due to a hand injury. While the paceman’s bowling numbers were typically solid, it was his batter that surprised; he passed fifty-six times out of 10 innings, with a first century against Tasmania. He’s going to have to settle for being the overqualified drink mixer of this side, and it’s a bonus for this star-studded group that one of the league’s top fielders is heating up the couch.

Abbott puts his all-rounder on the line with first class tons

