Sports
Foundation honors beloved member of Grosse Pointe’s hockey community
Last September, the Grosse Pointe hockey community lost a beloved member, a man many considered family, to COVID-19.
Dr. Vincent Sceglio died at the age of 57, and now his family and friends are committed to keeping his memory alive and honoring his legacy in the game he loved.
He taught us all to play hockey and was always the coach for me and my brothers’ teams, said Joey Sceglio, Vincent Sceglios eldest son. He was just always our biggest fan.
Joey Sceglio and his younger brother Vincent were able to play together in the varsity hockey team Grosse Pointe South Blue Devils this year. With Joey a senior and Vincent a freshman, it was one of the first times the brothers played on the same team. They were able to work with friends and family to honor their father while playing together.
The Vincent Alfonzo Sceglio Hockey Foundation was created to continue their father’s memory and love for the hockey community. Joey Sceglio founded the foundation along with other family members and friends so that his father’s love for hockey could continue.
Me, my aunt, and one of my dad’s best friends were talking and thinking of that as a way to honor his legacy and just give back to the hockey community he loved so much, Joey Sceglio said of the founding of the VAS Hockey Foundation.
The foundation’s goal is to use donations to give back to the hockey community. Because Vincent Sceglio coached youth hockey for many years, he became a beloved figure in the sport around Grosse Pointe.
We all came to the conclusion that starting a foundation together that could actually give back to the community would be a great opportunity to give back and keep giving back in memory of Vince and just let everyone know that he is still with us in spirit, said Matt Haack, a longtime friend and former hockey coach partner of the foundation’s namesake.
One of the base’s first major contributions was the purchase of new jerseys for the Souths hockey team with a special tribute. The jerseys feature a special patch with the initials VAS to honor his legacy and promote the work of the VAS Hockey Foundation.
Just the ability to see those two guys on the ice together and have their dad close to their hearts with the jerseys, I think it did a lot of good from a healing perspective, Haack said.
The Sceglio brothers, who both played together for the Blue Devils this season, was a special experience. Their father was their biggest supporter, they said, and even after his death, his presence was still felt on the rink.
He was always at all of our hockey games, said Joey Sceglio. I just knew if he was here with us he would have been there at all, especially now that we were on the same team, me and my brother. I always felt like he was definitely watching our games.
The VAS Hockey Foundation continues to support youth hockey with the goal of one day having its own annual hockey camp. For more information about the VAS Hockey Foundation, visit the Facebook page or vashockey.org
