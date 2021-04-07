Portland Trail Blazers Can’t Dig Out Early Deficit Los Angeles Clippers: Live Updates Recap

The Portland Trail Blazers dug a big hole early Tuesday night and couldn’t get out and fell to the LA Clippers 133-116 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles (34-18) got off to a hot start, shooting 72% in the first quarter and deflating 7 of 11 three-pointers (63.6%) on their way to a 47-32 lead. The Clippers would lead by a whopping 26 points in the second quarter, before the Blazers rallied and narrowed the lead to seven points at half time, at 73-66.

But all night long, whenever the Blazers (30-20) would run, the Clippers responded. In the third quarter, the Blazers used a 12-0 run to cut the LA lead to two at 84-82. Then Reggie Jackson hit a three-pointer for the Clippers, and soon the LA lead sank back to 11, at 95-84, late in the third quarter.

Norman Powell led the Blazers with 32 points, while CJ McCollum added 24 and six assists. Damian Lillard shot only 2 of the 14 and finished with 11 points and six assists. Enes Kanter had 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Robert Covington added 15 points and nine rebounds.

FOURTH QUARTER

Paul George hit a three to give the Clippers a 110-98 lead early in the fourth. Reggie Jackson scored a three and was fouled by CJ McCollum. Jackson converted the four-play and later scored on a lay-up that gave the Clippers a 118-110 lead with a 6:52 remaining in the game.

The Clippers continue to pour out and are now leading 126-108 with 3:55 over.

The Blazers just emptied the bank.

THIRD QUARTER

The Clippers got their lead back to 84-70 after a Zubac putback dunk, but the Blazers refused to let the deficit grow further. Norman Powell hit a step-back three and later Robert Covington made a three to make the score 84-82, Clippers with 5:38 in the third quarter.

But the Clippers answered with an 8-2 run and went up 92-84 when Jackson hit a three with 2:50 left in the quarter.

The quarter ended with the Blazers trailing 101-89.

SECOND QUARTER

The Clippers pushed their lead to 53-33 early in the second quarter with a three from Kawhi Leonard, followed by a three from Nic Batum, which led to a time-out for Blazers.

The Blazers finally got their assault going, and after trailing 66-41, they managed to get in 72-59 with 2:18 going in the first half by going on an 18-6 run.

When McCollum hit a three, the Blazers were only 73-63 behind. Another defensive stop led to Covington hitting a three when the shot clock ended and making the score 73-66 with less than a minute to go and that turned out to be the final score.

McCollum scored 20 points in the first half on 8 of 9 shooting. Enes Kanter, who started in place of Jusuf Nurkic, scored 11 points and had 11 rebounds. Powell scored 15.

The Blazers made 5 of 11 threes in the second quarter, after only 1 of 6 in the first quarter.

After five sales in the first quarter, the Blazers had zero in the second quarter.

FIRST QUARTER

The first quarter went as bad as it could be for the Blazers. The Clippers got 22 points from George on 7 of 9 shootings in the quarter and took a 47-32 lead on their way to the second quarter. McCollum made all five of his shots for 12 points, while Lillard went 1 of 5 for four points. The Blazers shot 52.2% of the field but achieved five turnovers.

The Clippers went 7 out of 11 out of 3 compared to 1 out of 6 for the Blazers.

Portland coach Terry Stotts said prior to Tuesday’s nights game at the Los Angeles Clippers that center Jusuf Nurkics knee inflammation is believed to be not serious.

Well, look how he reacts, Stotts said. He is traveling with us. He’s getting treatment, and clearly let it rest. Just look how it goes. There is no timeline, but it is not serious as of now.

Nurkic is excluded from the game with the Clippers. The team will play in Utah next Thursday before returning home.

Stotts said Nurkic became infected after playing in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.

Enes Kanter will start in Nurkic’s place, Stotts said. Derrick Jones Jr., who missed Saturday’s victory over Oklahoma City in a quad contusion, returns against the Clippers.

THE PORTLAND TOWBLAZERS AT LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

What: Trail Blazers (30-19) at Clippers (33-18), Tuesday 7 p.m. PT.

True: Staples Center, Los Angeles.

TV channel: NBC Sports Northwest (in Portland: Comcast 37/737).

Radio: Rip City Radio (KPOJ 620 AM)

OPPORTUNITIES

Spread: Clippers of 5.5 | More / less: 226

Moneyline: Blazers (+200) | Clippers (-240).

INJURIES

Blazers: F. Derrick Jones Jr. (right quad bruise) is available; C. Jusuf Nurkic (right knee inflammation) and F / C Zach Collins (stress fracture left ankle) are out.

Clippers: G. Patrick Beverley (right knee; pain) is available; F. Serge Ibaka (lower back; tightness) is off.

NEXT ONE Blazers schedule

The Blazers will play in Utah on Thursday before returning home for three games against Detroit (15-35), Miami (26-24) and Boston (25-25).

