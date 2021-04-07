IPL 2021: Dark Covid cloud looms over IPL 2021 | Cricket News

With the country reeling under a second wave and a spate of business hitting hosting centers, the council’s decision to host a closed-door event in India is under the scanner …

MUMBAI: The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) and its multiple stakeholders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are currently facing a huge challenge. The 14th edition of the competition hasn’t even started yet, and the fraternity is sweating due to the rising number of Covid cases in the country.From cricketers to franchise officials, site managers, associate personnel and consultants, the numbers add up every day across the locations. The main line of conversation at the moment is: the competition starts in two days, but given the general situation, will the competition go ahead as planned or be suspended?There is no way to know yet. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday and the stakes are, as usual, extremely high.

Chennai reported 3,645 new cases and 15 deaths on Tuesday, with a number of active cases of 25,000. Those who follow the developments say these numbers will rise once the poll ends. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is not letting its guard down, with Chepauk hosting four teams in the first leg: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and KKR.

Some other venues, for example Delhi, have already started to take precautions, although they will not host their share of seven IPL matches until April 28. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has decided to close the stadium from April 10. the ground crew in a bubble, prevent employees from using public transport. The first vaccination round for the staff has already been completed.

Mumbai, meanwhile, is once again the epicenter of Covid-19’s fury. While the BCCI deserves a pat on the back for achieving the 2020 edition of the IPL by moving it to the UAE, it is a hiccup on several fronts this season. Here are some of the areas where the board could have done better …

– The board has considered the possibility of moving the tournament to the UAE one more time before deciding to hold it here. Many of BCCI’s own stakeholders were convinced that a shift to the UAE was the right option.

– If there are no spectators, what was the need for six locations?

– The health guidelines were drawn up relatively late. Were there any flaws in the guidelines and were any insulation windows broken? There were delays in processing visas for foreign players.

– The BCCI did not hire a security and technology company, as last year UK’s Restrata hired in the UAE to create a central biobubble.

– There is no GPS tracking yet, something that was done before the start of the tournament in the UAE.

– The booking of hotels either by the franchisees or by the BCCI or in coordination is arbitrary. For example, a franchise stays 10 kilometers from the stadium in Mumbai and that too in a hotel that is part of a commercial complex.

– Was there any way to confirm if the hotel staff were quarantined before the franchises checked in?

The question for everyone is clear: is this edition now a ticking time bomb? The BCCI has not yet communicated a word on this, even as franchises have officially declared cases of Covid in their respective camps.

On Tuesday, when reports from former Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More, a scout and wicket-keeping consultant from Mumbai, tested positive, the league was busy discussing this one development more than anything.

If this could happen to the Indian camp in Mumbai, then nowhere else is safe. In such circumstances, they are always doubly prepared. Their bio bubble started in Mumbai on March 1 and they have been traveling in it ever since. As in the UAE, they have again booked the full wing of a five star resort in Chennai this season. If they are now worried about finding out how Kiran got infected, others are all the more concerned, say representatives from two other franchises.

One day at a time. That is the only way forward. Test daily. Don’t break the biobubble at all costs. Enable better methods of contact tracking. Be self-aware. These basic principles should be followed diligently. There is no other option, say those who are following the developments.

However, Royal Challengers Bangalore coach and former Australian batsman Simon Katich took the fear away and said the bubble in the RCB camp was tight. As a group, we feel very comfortable with all the protocols and measures in place as we made the tournament run very smoothly in the UAE last year. Obviously the cases are much more in India this time, but the moment we are at the team hotel we travel safely to the ground on which we practice.

We don’t interact with anyone else. It’s a very tight bubble and we have a lot of faith in the people who will make sure that no one breaks that bubble. From our perspective, we are very knowledgeable about the situation. The players and support staff are really aware that the right thing is not to get out of the bubble, Katich said.

(Entries by Shilarze Saharoy in Chennai, Manuja Verappa in Bengaluru and Arani Basu in Delhi)