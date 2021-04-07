PREPARATION FOR SOCCER COVID SEASON WEEK 3

The Denair High varsity soccer team took their first win of the season on Friday night with a skillful 46-6 win over Riverbank High in a match where nearly every Coyote got their hands on the ball.

It felt good. I always like games like that, said Denair head coach Anthony Armas. We had a pretty good idea that we could execute our game plan. The kids did what we asked of them, they played hard and it worked for us.

The game saw four Denair-backs David Smith, Cody Martinez, Harley Padilla and Hunter Kincaid record touchdowns, and quarterback David Sutton himself had two hasty touchdowns that both came in the first quarter. Despite the match being tied 6-6 early on, there was no end to the Coyote’s attack once the match started rolling.

We felt really confident after our first ride, Armas said. Most of everything worked. We spread the ball around trying to keep it as diverse as possible but didn’t get too cute and do things they didn’t give us.

Everything also worked for Denair in the field of defense. Sutton and Padilla both had interceptions; Suttons came in the second quarter, while Padillas came in the third. Armas said his defense handled Riverbanks athletic quarterback Matthew Jones pretty well after Bruins’ first touchdown in the first quarter.

He dropped some bombs and we gave up some big plays, Armas said. We knew they were going to hit some big ones, but we’d be fine if we settled down and played defensively, which we did.

This week, Denair will look for another victory in an away game against Mariposa on Friday at 7 p.m. For Armas and the Coyotes, every week is about improving the progress the young team has already made.

The children know and we know that there are still many things to improve at. Were young and that will always be on the table, but we are getting better week after week, Armas said. We were constantly improving so I think it is a testament to our kids, our program and the way we do things.

In Merced, the Hilmar High Yellowjackets fell to the much larger Merced High, 14-13, in a nail-biting match in which both teams compete to the last seconds.

It was a great high school football game. It was hard fought and played very well between both teams, said Hilmar head coach Frank Marques.

Hilmar had no turnovers during the night, but the effort was not enough to overcome Merced’s quick win with less than four minutes to go.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Yellowjackets led 13-0 thanks to two field goals from kicker Andre Alves and a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Seth Miguel to wide receiver Derek Taylor. When he got into the game, Marques knew it would be difficult to score against Merced’s defense, who held both Central Catholic and Buhach Colony to minimal touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2.

We knew their defense, and especially their line of defense, was very good and that if we got a chance it would be a low-scoring game, Marques said. Our defense also played great throughout the game, but they were on the field a lot.

With 3:32 to go into the game, Merced took advantage of the weary Hilmar defense and quarterback Seth Scheidt found wide receiver Jack Collins with a 75-yard touchdown pass. Hilmar attempted to turn back the clock on their next possession, but failed and sent it back to Merced, who then drove 87 yards back into the field to score on a 12 yards shield pass from Scheidt to wide receiver Raheem Choyce.

With only seconds to go, Hilmars Alves attempted what Marques described as a Hail Mary, a 52-meter attempt blocked by Merced.

The close loss comes a week after Hilmar Buhach defeated Colony in another thriller, in which the Yellowjackets scored in the closing seconds.

You usually have one of these games once a year, and here we have two of these games in a row, Marques said. We were the benefactors of one who came from behind the victory and then we were the victims of the next. The great thing is that we played football here.

This week Hilmar Livingston High records at home on Friday at 7 p.m.