Rebel tennis seems to close the regular season strongly – The Daily Mississippian





The Ole Miss men’s and women’s tennis teams had busy schedules over the weekend, with the men splitting their weekend games 1-1 against Auburn and Alabama, and the women beating their rivals Mississippi State 4-1. Both teams try to end the final leg of the regular season strongly, as the men will travel to Lexington, Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee to meet the Wildcats and Commodores on Friday and Sunday, while the women will stay home to see the same. teams on Thursday and Saturday. The men will try to bounce back after splitting their Alabama tour. Last week, the No. 9 ranked rebels started the weekend by beating Auburn 4-3. While the team split the singles matches 3-3, the team moved up in the doubles matches (2-3) to take the overall win. Senior Brady Draheim and junior Simon Junk continued to cruise their duo groove as they beat Auburn’s top pair 6-3. The pair have won four of their last five doubles matches together and will look to continue their success this weekend. In the singles, freshman John Hallquist Lithn, who was crowned SEC Freshman of the Week last week, didn’t let up as he was his singles match. Sophomore Nikola Slavic claimed his first win as the number 2 seed for the rebels to take the team over the top. The win over Auburn was short-lived, however, as the rebels faced the Alabama Crimson Tide two days later, losing 3-4 overall. The team continued the stride in winning doubles, but was unable to bring home the victory, as Alabama won four of the six basehits. Slavic and senior Finn Reynolds both won their individual matches, putting the singles matches all at 3-3, but junior Jan Soren Hain ultimately fell short in his singles to give the Tide the overall win. On the road this weekend, the rebels hope to fine-tune their singles game as they need a little more consistency to prepare for a deep postseason run that is on the horizon starting April 19. Meanwhile, the women won their own victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this weekend. Unlike the men, the women found strength in their singles rather than their doubles. Number 1 senior doubles Alexa Bortles and Anna Vrebenska dominated their game and won 6-2, but the other two doubles teams weren’t enough to catch up with the Bulldogs. However, through a trio of very close singles matches in which all three were decided in two after a 6-6 draw, sixth-seeded singles-player freshman Reka Zadori formed the backbone for the team whose 6-1 victory the rebels above the state of Mississippi. for the overall race win. The women will stay at home to complete the regular season at the end of this week, facing Vanderbilt on Thursday, April 8 and Kentucky on Saturday, April 10. The men head for Lexington and take on the Wildcats on Friday. April 9, and will stop in Nashville on April 11 on his way home to battle the Commodores.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos