Regional Iceplex GM on Youth Hockey Suspension





ROCHESTER, NY Monroe County health officials have suspended all types of youth ice hockey play in the county following a major COVID-19 outbreak following a string of games played at the Bill Grays Regional Iceplex in Rochester. The countys decision went into effect Tuesday, and applies to all K-12 public and private school ice hockey teams, and ice hockey club teams. This comes after officials say at least 27 people who were at the facility on the weekend of March 27 tested positive for COVID-19. While the county says the exposure followed a weekend tournament at the Iceplex, general manager Chris Woodworth said it was only four teams playing against each other rather than traveling across the area for their regular games. Woodworth said they have gone to great lengths at the Iceplex to protect everyone, and he is still confident they can do this. He believes the outbreak is not the result of Iceplex actions, but extracurricular activities between the teams. He said that while the decision to suspend youth hockey is disappointing, he understands that health officials are only acting in the interest of public safety. Woodworth only wished other options could be explored, with a major youth hockey tournament scheduled for next weekend that would have brought much-needed financial relief to both the Iceplex and the community. If we had to choose between getting tighter and tightening the reins a little bit, or shutting down that sector of a sport completely, everyone would have chosen to tighten the reins and get a little tougher, Woodworth said. While youth hockey is on pause, adult hockey, small group training and other activities can be continued and the Iceplex remains open. Health officials say there has recently been a growing number of COVID-19 cases linked to ice hockey in the wider community, and it will reevaluate the break decision in two weeks.

