How to improve your service and retrieve shots to win at table tennis





Serving in a certain way every time is how most novice ping pong players play. So if you plan on getting into the sport seriously and getting your game started, you should serve with variations. You really have to keep your opponent challenged if you compete on one professional table tennis table or on a normal table. You will see many different types of services when you look at intermediate and professional players. Everyone needs at least two: one with a strong backspin on the ball and one that is fast. You prefer to serve forehand or backhand, and some players use both. Your services are expected to earn points for you. Most players work on their quick serve in the beginning. You drop the ball very close to table height and hit it as tight as possible against the endline on your side of the table. You must do both to fire a serve that is a real ordeal for your opponent to return. When you start playing table tennis, developing your service is essential to improve your game. If you’re following intermediate and professional players, keep an eye out for the many different types of services. They include backhand, forehand, high toss, forehand pendulum, forehand reverse pendulum, forehand, and backhand tomahawk. You can try them all. As you improve your table tennis game, it is essential to learn to return challenging services from difficult opponents. The point is to be prepared for just about anything as there are tons of combinations of speed, spin and placement. It is normal to have trouble returning crockery in the beginning. To achieve proficiency, you must evaluate what service your opponent will provide, adjust your position, and be ready to return effectively. The game moves quickly, and all of this happens within a fraction of a second, so learning to think quickly is crucial. You really need to practice playing against serious competitors to develop your return skills. Playing effectively against your opponent also means figuring out what kind of spin he is putting on the ball that is coming towards you. You need to be prepared for a drive shot while in front of the topspin. Push shot is the best way to deal with backspin. One of the skills you need to learn as you progress is understanding your opponent’s shots. When returning, you should keep an eye out for the side spider, which it probably is. More advanced opponents can place different types of spins on their serving, and you have to change the strokes to deal with each of them. You can develop your skills through practice and learning.

