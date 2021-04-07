Sports
DeMarcus Cousins, Clippers look good and healthy in its debut
After barely 24 hours to evaluate DeMarcus Cousins since signing a 10-day contract on Monday afternoon, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue wasn’t sure what to expect from the veteran centers. level of conditioning Tuesday against Portland.
What he was already sure was that, despite not playing since mid-February, Cousins was healthy.
Cousins saw it in the second quarter when, a minute after his seven-minute debut, he beat Portland to an offensive rebound and reversed the layup for his first Clippers points. The Clippers, who had made their first nine shots and 14 of the first 15, had come to a 26-point lead en route to a 133-116 victory at Staples Center.
Two days into his stay, barely knowing the teams are playing, Cousins finished with seven points and four rebounds. But to take the win, the Clippers had to fend off a comeback after their lead was cut to two in the third quarter.
With Kawhi Leonard scoring 29 points and taking 12 rebounds and Paul George 36, the Clippers improved to 19-1 scoring at least 120 points. Takeaways from their eighth win in their last 10 games:
Lillard stopped
Lue promised for tipoff to send in two defenders whenever possible to trap Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard, and the Clippers were able to keep Lillard out of the rhythm. He made only two of the 14 shots – his fewest attempts since February 1.
Beverleys back
Lillard’s primary defender in the first quarter had something to do with his one-for-five start. Patrick Beverley, who made his first appearance since a right knee injury sidelined him on March 11, got the start and played like a man trying to make up for lost time. After taking his first shot, a three-pointer, he stole a pass from Robert Covington and drilled his second three. Acting as a one-man press, Lillard refused to catch incoming passes as well.
Just his defense, just his energy, the way he plays and competes every night, we absolutely missed that, Lue said on a video conference.
Beverley’s right knee sidelined him 20 games this season, but he described himself as feeling good, feeling healthy, feeling strong, and feeling confident.
Norman Powell and CJ McCollum combined for 56 points, but Portlands’ rally was scuttled when Lillard was unable to act as a poet.
Action Jackson
With Beverley’s minutes limit, Reggie Jackson, who started in Beverleys, scored 23 points in 25 minutes off the bench and was pivotal as Portland narrowed the deficit to two with five minutes to play in the third quarter. Jackson answered with a three-pointer and scored eight runs in the quarter. He added eight in the fourth, his lay-up with less than seven minutes to play in the fourth widening that led to 18 as the capper to a 13-2 Clippers run.
That’s what we need from Reggie, said Lue. We talked about it yesterday when we made the decision to start Pat Beverley: Reggie comes in and is more of a bench scorer and aiding our attack. Tonight he did a great job.
Rotating
With the Clippers trying to get past Rajon Rondos’ acclimation, Beverley back and Jackson’s strong game, Tuesday’s odd men were Terance Mann, whose 10 minutes were his least since Feb. 3, and Luke Kennard, who only got off the bench to the last. six minutes when the game was in hand.
We have a plan to find the best lineups for Rondo, said Lue, and we just tried to see what it looks like and if it doesn’t work, then we’ve got 20 games to tweak and make it right. So the main thing is just trying to get everyone used to each other and get our rotations down and see who’s right with whom.
Even with Cousins on the roster, his teammate Patrick Patterson still earned the lion’s share of the backup center minutes.
The bone edema in Georges right foot seemed to cause the All-Star discomfort in recent games, with signs of hesitation in situations where, during the first two months of the season, George would have used his athletic prowess to explode towards the basket. However, there were no signs it was bothering him against Portland, as he scored 22 runs in the first quarter. Most encouraging to George, who was struggling to make mistakes, were the eight free throws he attempted.
