Won’t hold Bihar Cricket League without BCCI ok: BCA

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), which ran a T20 competition without the approval of the Indian Cricket Council, has assured the governing body of future compliance and has issued an ‘unconditional apology’.

The Bihar Cricket League (BCL) was held from March 20-26 in Patna. The state association had written to the BCCI about plans to run the competition in December and followed it up with letters in January and February.

However, the BCCI informed the BCA that no approval was given for the tournament until March 24. The BCCI also issued a message to the BCA to stop running the competition.

In an email response to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, BCA President Rakesh Tiwary asked the Cricket Council to look into the matter with the importance of Bihar cricketers in mind.

“As BCA is a newly established association and is making a comeback after nearly decades under the umbrella of BCCI, I assure you on behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association that the same will not be repeated in the future. If necessary, I will be very grateful and obligated if you kindly give me time to personally explain the matter, ”Tiwary wrote in an email.

All state associations require the approval of the BCCI to run franchise-based T20 leagues. In February, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) had asked the BCCI to crack down on franchise-based T20 leagues run in states to curb corruption due to dubious owner backgrounds. Charges had also been filed against a few players and some owners previously related to corruption in some state association leagues.

Tiwary wrote in his email that BCCI did not respond to the emails from BCA sent in December, January or February.

“Again an email dated 22.1.2021 was sent to the CEO of BCCI by the CEO Bihar Cricket Association stating the dates for organizing the Bihar Cricket League, 2021, but there was no affirmative or even otherwise response from the BCCI sent. or communicated to us, ”wrote Tiwary.

According to Tiwary’s email, the BCA also wrote to the ACU. In its response, the ACU said they would not attend the tournament until after the BCCI gave formal approval.

Tiwary also said the BCA CEO wrote another letter to the BCCI on Feb. 17.

“The CEO of Bihar Cricket Association vide his email date 17.2.2021 had kindly requested the BCCI to grant the approval as the dates and preparation for running the BCL had already come to an end and for organizing the said BCL information has already been sent to the BCCI prior to 45 days and has also asked ACU for support. That after that the BCCI has not responded or given any direction to the Bihar Cricket Association for not leading the Bihar Cricket League, 2021. So we moved on with the tournament. “

The BCA chairman said officials from state associations did not have time to go through the email from the BCCI (March 24) asking them to stop the tournament because everyone was busy.

Because the whole Bihar Cricket Association was busy in their hectic schedule to make a tournament a great success, in which we are successful, and it is for the time in Bihar that the people of Bihar have witnessed such a glamorous tournament, so we couldn’t go through the said email from BCCI from 03/24/2021. We will not pursue it until March 26, 2021.

Thereafter, the CEO of the Bihar Cricket Association vide his email dated March 26, 2021 to the aforementioned email from the BCCI and requested that they reconsider their decision in light of the discussions mentioned in this letter, but up to today we have not received an answer from BCCI, ”the letter reads.