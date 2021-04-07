Offensive line depth should create competition





You heard me talk about how the end of last season could be used to build things out for 2021. This is especially true of the attack line. Especially when you consider how they performed against Rutgers in the season finale, they certainly have a lot of positive points on that point. Turner Corcoran talked about doing just that. He, along with the rest of the line, really performed at a high level. He glimpsed what could be the future for the Nebraska football foul. They opened holes to protect Adrian Martinez really good, and making the Nebraska football strike go smoothly. Now he’s focused on building on that and doing things even better. He spoke to the media earlier this week about trying to get better, and how the line itself is getting better as a group. We talked a little bit on Sunday about how the line wants to be the tone-setter for the offense. I think that’s an achievable goal, and it’s something that Nebraska football should definitely encourage. Good offensive play starts at the line. In addition to being tone-setters, I’ve talked about how to make a leap into the 2021 season after not making much progress last year. Corcoran must be ready for that. He’s a big part of what the line will do in the future, and he’ll definitely be a little more vocal this spring, which is great to watch. It shows that he wants to be involved and that he wants his group to perform well. He too talked about the young talent that this group has. “There are a lot of young guys in this group, and that makes everyone very excited because we still have a lot of growth ahead of us,” said Corcoran. “There will always be some growing pains. I’m going to say it now: Teddy (Prochazka), Nouri (Nouredin Nouili), Jimmy Fritzsche – they’re all aiming for that left tackle spot. It kind of pushes me to perfect my game and make sure I do what I have to do. “ There is a tremendous amount of depth to this positional unity, and that is a wonderful thing. I always say that too much depth is never a bad thing, and that’s certainly the case here. Nebraska football has many options to choose from if a particular player isn’t doing well. I’d love to hear about it, because depth creates competition. As a coach you never want a player to rest on his laurels. That is certainly not the case here.

