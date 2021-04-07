High School Sports: Le Mars Boys Tennis helps new coach beat former high school (4/7/21)

(Sentinel Photo By Allen Hamil) Above, Le Mars community Kaden Wingert prepares for a return from a ball hit at him in his No. 1 singles match. Wingert was dominant in a 10-0 win to start the season.

LE MARS The Le Mars Community boys tennis team helped their new coach take his first win at the school by beating his former team 9-0 in non-conference action on Thursday.

Alex Struck took over the coaching reins from Bill Dalton this season. The former Cherokee tennis player explained what it was like to take the win over his former team.

So my former coach is still the coach at Cherokee, so when I saw him stop coaching against him after playing for him and learning the game from him, it was a fun way to start my coaching career here at Le Mars, Struck to start. said.

Struck played tennis at Morningside College and also spent his last season as Mustang coaching Bishop Heelan, but he had been away for a few years after moving to the Iowa City area before making his way back closer to home in the Northwest. Iowa liked.

I absolutely missed the sport, said Struck. Played it in high school, as a kid growing up and then went to Morningside and played it. Having been without it for a few years I was really hoping to get a spot and luckily it opened here at Le Mars.

Le Mars was one of the last four teams standing in 2019 and, having been canceled last season, comes in at number 7 in the 1A of the preseason coaches poll this year.

The Bulldogs are returning a couple from the 2019 team, including Kaden Wingert, who has made his way to the top of the singles line-up for the team this season. Struck was impressed with Wingerts’ season debut, taking a 10-0 win over Jacob Kohn and then teamed up with the team’s No. 6 player, Samuel Bowen, for a 10-1 win over Cherokee’s top singles players .

(Sentinel Photo By Allen Hamil) Above, Le Mars Communitys Samuel Bowen hits the ball in his singles, which he won 10-2. Bowen, the No. 6 singles team player, teamed up with No. 1 Kaden Wingert to win their doubles game 10-1.

Kaden Wingert at number 1, just won 10-0 and the way he did, he just had full control from the start of the match and all the way through to doubles, same sort of thing, Struck said. He plays with our No. 6 in doubles and this is the No. 6, Sam Bowens, who played varsity tennis for the first time, so he learns a lot from Kaden and Kaden becomes a real leader in the team this year.

Matt Ahlers also returns with some varsity experience to his name, winning the No. 2 singles match 10-1 over Wil Lugar. Michael Meis in number 3 and Ryan Brown in fifth position also won 10-1.

Bowen picked up his singles match with a 10-2 score over Tanner Woodall and Jaxon Baumgartner won 10-3 in the fourth singles slot over Cole Timmerman.

The Le Mars doubles of Ahlers and Meis won the No. 2 doubles 10-1 and Baumgartner and Brown teamed up for a 10-2 double play to complete the 9-0 sweep.

Le Mars also won all of their competitions in the JV portion of the line.

For the first meeting of the year, I’m happy with where I was, Struck said. They came out and were competing hard and the two weeks of practice led to it. There are a number of things we can work on in the future.

Le Mars will open the Missouri River Activities Conference competition, their first year in the league for tennis, as they will host Sioux City North on Thursday.

Thursday will be a pretty tough game, North has a pretty good team, Struck said. Their number 1 is also very good and he is a senior. He and Kaden have never officially played, but they did hit each other in Four Seasons. The number 1 should be a pretty competitive game and then I know North has some players too, so that’s going to put us to the test.