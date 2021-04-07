Tyce Thompson takes on brother Tage in NHL debut





Tyce Thompson was concerned about his NHL debut Tuesday, but luckily had his teammates and a familiar face on the ice.

The New Jersey Devils forward made his NHL debut, taking on his older brother and Buffalo Sabers forward Tage Thompson at Prudential Center. Tweet from @BuffaloSabres: Making your NHL debut is cool, but making your NHL debut against your big brother is cooler 😎 pic.twitter.com/KWncmdnQ0C The Devils signed Thompson, a fourth-round pick (No. 96) of the 2019 NHL Draft, to a two-year entry-level deal on March 24. His family made the short trip from Connecticut for Tyce’s debut and got to watch Tage too. “I’m so excited. I’m so happy for them, especially for Tyce, for his first game,” Tage and Tyce’s father Brent Thompson, who also coaches the New York Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, told me before the game. MSG. “Playing against his brother is quite special in itself. [I’m] really happy for him and clearly just scared. “ Thompson then picked up his first NHL point at just 4:22 in his first game when he got the primary assist Damon Severson‘s goal that put New Jersey ahead early. The moment was overwhelming, but his teammates held him down. “It was crazy with emotions,” Thompson said after the game. Excitement, nerves. But I thought the guys in the room were just keeping me calm and just enjoying the moment and just having fun. “I was definitely very anxious and had a lot of emotion running through men. It was an evening I will remember. It was very special.” NHL.com staff reporter Mike G. Morreale contributed to this report.







