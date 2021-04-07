FanCode obtains exclusive Cricket West Indies rights in India





The four-year deal covers India’s tour of the Caribbean in 2022.

Agreement includes nearly 400 matches for broadcast

Subscribers offered access to PPV matches and options for the entire tour

India-based streaming platform FanCode has entered into a four-year broadcast partnership with Cricket West Indies. The new partnership gives Indian fans access to nearly 150 international and 250 domestic cricket matches from the Caribbean, and grants FanCode the exclusive rights for the next India tour of the West Indies in July 2022 – with three ODIs and three T20 Internationals – and all subsequent travel through India within the deadline. The agreement with Dream Sports media brand also covers 16 international West Indian men’s series against heavyweights such as England, Australia and Pakistan, the CG Insurance Super50 Cup domestic limited overs competition, West Indies women’s home series and under 19 international cricket matches. To increase live streaming coverage, FanCode said it will create innovative sports content for deeper fan engagement by bringing behind-the-scenes footage, player stories and features about the history of Caribbean cricket to fans in India. FanCode viewers have the flexibility to watch a single match or an entire tournament through a specially curated offering. Match Pass offers standalone pay-per-view (PPV) matches and Tour Pass provides access to an entire tournament. Subscribers also have the option of more traditional monthly and annual pass options. Users also have the option to customize the data they want to see while watching the live stream, including interactive and fast live scores without ads, in-depth sports stats and analytics, real-time match highlights, and multiple audio feeds. Commenting on the new association, Ricky Skerritt, President of CWI said: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with FanCode. India is one of our closest allies in the cricket world and a major player in the global sports landscape, so this new agreement will strengthen our presence there and also bring millions of fans closer to our team and the splendor of West Indian cricket. “ Prasana Krishnan, FanCode Co-Founder commented, “We are delighted to be associated with Cricket West Indies as FanCode becomes the first Indian digital sports brand to broadcast all of its matches in India. FanCode plans to showcase all the great Caribbean cricket elements to Indian cricket fans, such as the scenic locations, passionate fans, and behind-the-scenes access. “

