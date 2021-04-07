Maine broadcaster watches ESPN hockey concert after 10-year spell with Orioles





Old Town-born Gary Thorne, a fixture as a national sports channel, is ready to take the next step in his career. The longtime play-by-play announcer, who ended a 10-year run as the Baltimore Orioles play-by-play announcer on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network in 2020, is eager to return to ESPN, which recently released a contract for television. National Hockey League games. The seven-year $ 2.8 billion deal between the Walt Disney Company / ESPN and the NHL gives the network exclusive rights to broadcast four Stanley Cup finals on ABC between 2022 and 2028. There will be 25 national regular season games per season on ABC or ESPN and 75 others produced by ESPN will be streamed on ESPN + and Hulu. Thorne, 72, who was inducted into the University of Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, told The Athletic that he is interested in talking to Disney / ESPN about broadcasting NHL games next season I love seeing which way they are going with it, what the schedule is going to look like, all that, Thorne said. Is that something that interests me? Yes, that’s right, he said. Thornes walked with MASN and the Orioles ended last year after his contract was not renewed due to a contract dispute during a Major League-season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thorne was one of six broadcasters not retained by the Orioles, along with former UMaine and Baltimore Orioles shortstop Mike Bordick. Thorne said in a Baltimore Sun story it was unfortunate that his contract was not renewed by the Orioles this season. I would have preferred to be there to have the opportunity to thank so many of the people I worked with, and especially the fans, he said. I’m really sorry I don’t get a chance to thank the fans for their support, friendship and kindness because that has meant a lot to me. Thorne, who lives in California, was ESPN’s primary play-by-play announcer for NHL games from 1992-2004. He’s also called several NCAA Frozen Fours for ESPN, working with color analyst Barry Melrose. He was the radio voice for UMaine hockey before moving on to play-by-play appearances with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and Major League Baseballs New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Orioles. Thornes’ voice has been featured in EA Sports NHL video game series for several years now. The comprehensive and impressive resume of UMaine and Georgetown University graduates also includes the College World Series, the Little League World Series, the Professional Bowlers Association, college football and basketball, and the Olympics. He was the lead announcer for ESPN radio’s Sunday Night Baseball coverage and has served as the emcee for the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

