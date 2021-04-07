Champions League: Real Madrid overpower Liverpool, Dortmund angry over Man City goal disallowed | Sport

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, while Borussia Dortmund remained frustrated by a goal disallowed in his 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Despite the fact that Real Madrid lacked center-back Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, it appeared a league above the reigning Premier League champions, taking the lead by goals scored in the first half from Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio.

Mohamed Salah withdrew one for Liverpool, but with 25 minutes to go Real extended the lead and Vinicius took his second of the evening.

It was the same score as when the two sides met in the Champions League final in 2018, and this time Liverpool face a tough challenge to catch up by two goals in the return leg at Anfield on April 14.

“If you want to get to the Champions League semi-finals, you have to earn the right to do so,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport.

“We didn’t do that tonight, especially in the first half … we just didn’t play well enough tonight.”

Despite coming into the game after an impressive win over Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend, Liverpool were second best from the start.

The experienced midfield of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro took over the game and it was an excellent through ball from Kroos that enabled Real Madrid to open the scoring.

Vinicius masterfully controlled the ball on his chest before firing past Alisson into Liverpool’s goal.

Liverpool’s night went from bad to worse moments later when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s misplaced header from another Kroos pass was attacked by Asensio, who lifted the ball over Alisson before tapping home.

The Reds looked better after halftime and narrowed the gap six minutes in the second half as Salah took advantage of good work by Georginio Wijnaldum and Diego Jota to finish past Thibaut Courtois.

However, as Liverpool tried to restore parity, sloppy passes and erroneous shots disrupted the flow and Real Madrid were able to extend their lead when Vinicius squeezed a first shot past Alisson after a slick build-up play by Karim Benzema and Modric.

‘Won the ball fair’

In Tuesday’s other game, a late goal from Phil Foden helped Manchester City win 2-1 over Borussia Dortmund.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring when he hit the ball deep into the Dortmund half before Foden and Riyad Mahrez together beat De Bruyne for the finish.

In an eventful first half, City got a penalty decision reversed after consultation with the video assistant referee, while Dortmund had ruled out Jude Bellingham’s goal when he took the ball from Ederson.

Marco Reus leveled the game late after a well-crafted move that gave Dortmund a valuable away goal, only for City to regain the lead when De Bruyne’s ball in the box allowed Ilkay Gundogan to set up Foden as the winner.

However, Dortmund will feel it deserved a better result after Bellingham’s failed attempt.

“I absolutely think I won the ball fairly,” the 17-year-old told BT Sport about the incident in the first half.

“It’s a bit frustrating when they have so many cameras and so many TVs watching the game that they don’t wait for me to put the game on the net and then check it.

“It’s football, it’s life and I really have to get started with it.”

Bellingham’s teammate Jadon Sanchoinjured before the first game took to Twitter to express his frustration at the decision, while Dortmund’s English Twitter account raised a series of question marks.

The second leg of the draw will take place next week in Dortmund, where City are bidding to reach the first semi-final of the Champions League since 2016 and Dortmund the first since 2013.