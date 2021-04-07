IPL 2021: Top 5 Little-Known Players to Watch Out For | Cricket News

(Fast bowler from Australia) – Bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8 Crore – Base price was Rs 40 lakh

NEW DELHI: Over the years, the IPL has provided a massive platform for little-known players to shine, propel them to superstardom, and help them make their international debut. A number of cricketers have left their mark on international cricket after impressing the selectors in the IPL.IPL 2021 is also expected to provide a similar launch pad. Ahead of the IPL’s 14th season, TimesofIndia.com takes a look at five little-known players bought at the last tier auction who have the talent and opportunity to shine for their respective franchises:Riley MeredithAustralian right arm fast bowler Riley Meredith made headlines when he was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 8 Crore at the latest IPL players auction. The 24 year old had a base price of Rs 40 lakh. The reason Punjab has spent that kind of money on him is because he can bowl at over 150 mph. The Punjab scouts are said to have loved what they saw of Meredith in the 2020-21 Big Bash League where he picked up 16 wickets in 13 games and terrorized batsmen with his tremendous pace. In fact, the Rs 8 Crore price tag for Meredith also made him the most expensive unbounded foreigner bought at auction. Meredith, who is from Hobart, Tasmania and represents the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash, has since made his international debut, playing 3 T20Is for Australia in their T20I series against New Zealand in March this year. Meredith took 4 wickets in those 3 games, with best scores of 2/24. Meredith will join forces with fellow countryman Jhye Richardson, who was bought by Punjab for Rs 14 Crore, making him the second most expensive bowler ever bought at an IPL auction, after Pat Cummins (Rs 15.5 Cr to KKR in 2020) and Mohammed Shami in what appears to be a rather powerful fast bowling attack for Punjab. However, Meredith will have to be very careful on India’s hitting-friendly pitches. If he strays, he can go quite a bit with his pace

Shahrukh Khan (Batsman from India) – Bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 Crore – Base price was Rs 20 lakh

Sharing his name with a Bollywood superstar, Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan hopes his first season of the IPL can also catapult him to a superstar. The burly right-handed batsman had a base price of Rs 20 lakh in the latest IPL player auction and was picked by the Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 Crore – an indication their scouts had flagged him as a potential game changer. Delhi Capitals and RCB were also part of Shahrukh bidding war. With an imposing physique, Shahrukh is a great hitter who can really hit the ball. It’s no surprise, then, that Punjab Kings Head coach Anil Kumble recently compared Shahrukh to Kieron Pollard, saying the uncapped Indian batsman reminds him a bit of the West Indian power hitter. Shahrukh is also a power hitter, hitting low at number 6 or 7. He had a very good run in the last Mushtaq Ali Trophy and that’s where the scouts would have really shown a keen interest in him. In the quarter final against Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu had been cut to 66/5, chasing to 136 to win. Shahrukh clubbed an undefeated 40 from just 19 deliveries to help Tamil Nadu take a 5 wicket victory. Tamil Nadu won the title. In the final, he made an unbeaten 18 of 7 balls. Some people were surprised that he wasn’t picked by an IPL team last season, but this time he got his chance to shine

Mohammed Azharuddeen (Wicket-keeper batsman from India) – Bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh – Base price was Rs 20 lakh

Another talented young Indian candidate who will appear in the IPL for the first time this season is Mohammed Azharuddeen. The Kerala wicket-keeper batsman made headlines when he defeated a 37-ball century against Mumbai in the latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The final knock was a 54-ball 137 *, his highest domestic score. In the tournament, he finished with 214 runs in 5 innings. A big fan of Virat Kohli, Azharuddeen will have the chance to share the dressing room with his idol this season. The 27-year-old has played 24 T20 matches in domestic cricket to date, scoring 451 runs averaging 22.5. While he may find it hard to downplay the playing XI in the first part of the season, Shahrukh will be itching to show the world what he can do on the biggest T20 franchise cricket platform of them all.

Liam Livingstone (Batsman from England) – Bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 75 lakh – Base price was Rs 75 lakh

Indian fans will remember Liam Livingstone from the recently concluded ODI series against England, which India won 2-1. The 27-year-old batsman played two games, scoring 63 runs, with a high score of 36. Livingstone was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals at the last player auction for his base prize of Rs 75 lakh. Many would say that was quite a bargain considering he’s part of the national checkout for the England limited overs teams and has played two ODIs and as many T20Is so far. Livingstone, who can also spin bowling part-time, hasn’t quite managed to set the stage on fire in T20 international cricket, with just 16 runs in the 2 international matches he’s played so far, which incidentally is back were against South Africa in 2017. . But he comes off decent form in the Big Bash, playing as the opener for the Perth Scorchers. He made his Big Bash debut in 2019 and has since played 28 games, scoring 851 points, with a high score of 79 and a strike rate of over 138. He has also beaten 55 sixes so far in his Big Bash career . The Royals hope that Livingstone, who has a great pedigree, after just playing the Big Bash final where the Scorchers lost 27 runs to the Sydney Sixers, will add more firepower to their arsenal.

Chetan Sakariya (Medium pacer from India) – Bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.20 Crore – Base price was Rs 20 lakh

Chetan Sakariya, the uncapped left arm medium pacemaker from Saurashtra, made headlines after the latest IPL auction when the Rajasthan Royals decided to spend a whopping Rs 1.2 Crore to acquire his services. The Royals were engaged in an intense bidding war with RCB to buy Sakariya. That was not surprising, as Sakariya was part of the RCB last season which was founded in the UAE last season as a net bowler. The 23-year-old has played 16 domestic T20 matches so far and won 28 wickets at an economic rate of 7.08. Coming from a humble background, Sakariya had a good run in the last edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, winning 12 wickets in 5 matches and finishing as the sixth highest wicket-taker of the season. He made headlines when he claimed excellent numbers from 5/11 vs Vidarbha. His economic rate of 4.90 was exceptional. He was also second on the list of most punts in the T20 tournament with 65. Sakariya, like all strike bowlers, bowls in both the initial overs and death overs. He also had a 5-month stint at MRF Pace Academy where he worked on his action and fitness. Sakariya made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2018 against Gujarat, taking a five-out in the first innings. He finished with 29 wickets out of 8 matches in his debut Ranji season. At the RCB networks in 2020, Sakariya collected tips from Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav, among others. It will be very interesting to see if Sakariya joins the long list of medium pacers knocking on the national selection. IPL 2021 gives him the perfect platform to do that.

