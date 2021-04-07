Hockey champions and hoop heroes





New Canaan put another championship on the ice when the boys’ ice hockey team beat Greenwich in the FCIAC final on Saturday, March 27, and this week’s Rams kick off with a look at that victory.



2

Consecutive FCIAC championships for the boys’ ice hockey team New Canaan, which defeated Greenwich 3-1 in the conference final on March 27 at Hamill Rink in Greenwich. The Rams, the No. 4 seed, defeated No. 5 Ridgefield, No. 1 Darien and No. 3 Greenwich in the playoffs.



3

Goals in the title game for senior Jack Johnson, who took home the MVP award. His younger brother, Beau, a second goalkeeper, earned the MVP award in last year’s final when the Rams surpassed Darien 4-3.

20

Overall FCIAC championships for the New Canaan boys’ ice hockey team, a number that is by a wide margin the best in the history of the league. Greenwich is second with 11 FCIAC titles, and Ridgefield and Darien have eight each.

6:17

Time in overtime when Jack Johnson scored the game-winning goal in the Rams’ 2-1 win over rival Darien in the FCIAC semi-finals last Thursday at the Darien Ice House. The Blue Wave had taken the lead after a goal from Teddy Dyer in the second half, but New Canaan senior Jack Eccleston tied the score with 6:25 in the third.

0

Even power goals allowed by Beau Johnson in the FCIAC tournament. The second goalkeeper conceded one goal in each game, all with the other team on a power play.

8-6-1

The latest record set by the boys’ ice hockey team New Canaan this winter. The Rams had lost five of their last seven games during the regular season before embarking on a three-game playoff win streak to take the crown. New Canaan has won five direct playoffs dating back to last year. 1 from 3 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show more Show less 2 from 3 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show more Show less 3 from 3



62-49

Score of the Rams ‘loss against Ridgefield in the semifinals of the FCIAC boys’ basketball in Ridgefield. The game was tied at half-time at 26-26, but the Tigers opened a 42-38 lead after three quarters and closed the game in the fourth. New Canaan gave Ridgefield its lone loss of the season 64-59 in double extra innings on March 3.

13

Team-high points scored by senior Christian Sweeney and sophomore Blake Wilson. Senior Leo Magnus also hit double digits with 10 points.

11-4

Final record for the boys’ basketball team New Canaan this winter. The Rams were 9-3 during the regular season, taking victories over Norwalk and Wilton in the first two rounds of the FCIAC tournament.

2008

The last year the New Canaan boys’ basketball team had a player named to the All-FCIAC first team before senior Leo Magnus earned the honor this winter. Magnus, the Rams’ top scorer and co-captain, will play at Colorado College next year. [email protected]; @dstewartsports

