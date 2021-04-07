Warriors close behind Steph Currys 41 points to steal win vs. Bucks, 122-121





Despite a quick start with the Golden State Warriors jumping to an 18-5 lead in the first quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks fought back on Tuesday night to carry a five-point lead en route to the fourth quarter at Chase Center. With Giannis Antetokounmpo On the knee side, the Bucks had no answer for Steph Curry. The seven-time All-Star point guard scored 30 of his game-high 41 points in the second half against the Bucks, leading to a 122-121 victory for the Warriors. Curry added six boards and four assists and hit five triples in 38 minutes. Along with Curry’s late flurry of buckets, Kelly Oubre Jr. down a few critical free throws with 7.7 seconds to go to give the Warriors a late lead. On the next possession, Andrew Wiggins devised a key block against Khris Middleton to help Golden States shoot three-game losing slide. Through @fighters on Twitter: Incorrect problems To narrow down their recent three-game loss on the road, the Warriors sent the Atlanta Hawks to the free-throw line 45 times after 26 personal fouls. Along with a slew of errors against the Hawks, the Warriors flipped the ball 16 times. Curry led Warriors’ messy eight-turn attack in Atlanta. In the return of the Golden States to Chase Center against the Bucks, the errors were cleared. Although Draymond Green was out of the game, the Warriors committed only 18 errors. Instead of giving up more than 40 free-throw attempts, Milwaukee made just 22 trips to the charity line. Golden State allowed no less than 25 free throws in each game during their three game losing slip. James Wiseman After a quiet stretch, James Wiseman bounced back against the Bucks, recording the third double effort of his young career. The second overall choice of 2020 was 13 points in 6-of-13 ground shots with 10 boards. Wiseman added a few assists with one block in 25 minutes. Story continues Related Watch: Rookie James Wiseman protects the edge from Bucks with explosive blocks Through @BuienRadarNL on Twitter: Kent Bazemore Behind Curry and Oubre Jr.’s scoring attack. in the starting line-up, Kent Bazemore provided crucial score from the bench against the Bucks.

The veteran guard dropped 18 points on 6-of-10 firing from the floor with two assists and two steals in 26 minutes in the second unit. Bazemore was especially hot from long range, drilling four triples on four tries from outside the arc. Bazemores 18 runs was his highest scoring total since February 17 against the Miami Heat. Related After Warriors vs. Hawks wore Steph Curry presents game No. 30 jersey against 2 Chainz courtside Kevin Durant advises James Wiseman on the Warriors system Stephen Curry was happy to see his divine sister Cameron Brink and Stanford take the national title Stephen Curry shows support for the Asian-American community with Bruce Lee custom shoes List Members of the Warriors respond to Gonzaga’s buzzer beater from Jalen Suggs vs. UCLA in Final Four







