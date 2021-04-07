Spring Football 2021 – Juiciest QB Leagues, Coaching Situations, Transfers

One benefit of all the days fading during the pandemic is that it’s already time for spring football, except for the spring football they play in the FCS where they actually play real games.

But the FBS guys are back on the field after the strangest, most difficult year. We know you’re hungry for some football and hopefully a little tailgating, judging by you response to Lincoln Riley’s chest

Let’s pitch it a little bit with David Hale, Harry Lyles Jr. and Dave Wilson:

What gives you the most cause for optimism this spring?

Lyles: College football couldn’t have a more difficult season than last year. We saw that we were able to get through a season despite cancellations and other challenges. Now we are getting shots in the arms, and hopefully we as football-loving people can continue to do what we need to do to have the most normal season possible. In short, I am optimistic because we are just further into the pandemic, and I think we can all see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Wilson: Phil Steele tweets about which preview he is finishing for his preseason magazine. Last year we weren’t even sure if there would be a season. Much less a preseason.

What has changed and what is the same as the fall season?

Hale: The fact that we have spring at all is of course the biggest change for many teams, but most of the protective measures from the 2020 regular season remain in place – albeit with a sense of normalcy to the routine now. The exercise pauses and COVID-19 updates are still happening, but a little less frequently, which is good news. And some of the tweaks made in the spring – from more refined weight room schedules to less physical contact – are likely here to stay. But when Clemson finished spring last week, it was a pleasure to watch the sun shine on Death Valley, with at least a few thousand fans in the stands, enjoying something that felt, if not normal, at least a step into the right direction.

Wilson: While normalcy is slowly returning, apparently flexibility is still something we’ve all come to appreciate. But it’s worth noting that some of that flexibility would be welcome to linger. Like being able to plan a great game like BYU-Coastal Carolina in the blink of an eye instead of planning for 2042. Unfortunately, I think things are back to normal on that front.

Whether Jack Miller or someone else wins the runway, they’ll have big shoes to fill in Ohio State. Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports

Which spring quarterback fights are the most intriguing?

Lyles: I’m curious who will get the runway at Ohio State. Justin Fields was one of the top two quarterbacks in college game for the past two seasons, and the Buckeyes don’t have anyone who has proven themselves behind him, but there is certainly talent. There aren’t any bad options between CJ Stroud, Jack Miller, and Kyle McCord. Stroud and Miller have spent 2020 behind Fields, so they have the most experience on their side. But McCord has a chance of starting out as a freshman, coming in as a four-star recruit and the 31st overall player in the ESPN 300 for 2021. No matter who gets the job, expectations will rise because of how accustomed the state of Ohio is. is. fans were for Fields’ great game.

Wilson: Both Texas and Texas A&M replace four-year-old starters in a variety of situations. The Aggies are on the rise after several stacked recruitment courses and a No. 4 finish last year. The Longhorns break in new coach Steve Sarkisian after a tumultuous season, albeit with a 7-3 finish. Sark will choose between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson. Thompson comes off a four TD performance to relieve injured Sam Ehlinger in the Alamo Bowl, but Card was a highly regarded prospect. At College Station last year, Haynes King was backed up like a true freshman and has the potential for two threats, while sophomore Zach Calzada has a huge arm. Both Sark and A & M’s Jimbo Fisher are experienced QB gurus who know what they want. We just have to wait and see if they see.

Which coaching situation do you keep an eye on?

Wilson: It’s spring! Optimism abounds! I’ll avoid the hot seat for now, and I’ll say Iowa State and Matt Campbell, but only because I’d like to see what kind of magic the Clones can produce this year with all that talent returning. As for newcomers, Sarkisian and Texas opening with Billy Napier’s salty Louisiana team have extremely overreacting potential for fans – anyway.

Lyles: I want to see what Jamey Chadwell is doing to follow up on Coastal Carolina’s surprisingly great 2020 season. Grayson McCall is back after a throw of 2,488 yards and 26 touchdowns as a freshman, and despite a few major losses at De Tarron Jackson and RB CJ Marable, the Chants are still in position for a good year. I think with another great year, Chadwell could get a hefty buyout out of someone’s wallet at a Power 5 school.

Hale: I pay close attention to the many second-year coaches who are just now experiencing a real spring with their teams for the first time. At Baylor, Dave missed Aranda last spring, faced endless delays in the season and then turned his offensive staff upside down. In the state of Florida, Mike Norvell lost meaningful time building culture last off-season, and it showed – with multiple off-field dust-ups (largely based on miscommunication and lack of confidence) and a large number of sailings in the season. In the state of Mississippi, Mike Leach hit a week 1 stunner and then his team forgot how to move the ball, but he has always shown big gains in year 2. Add to that Greg Schiano, Jimmy Lake, Mel Tucker, Jeff Scott The list of coaches who have been on campus for a year, but are only now really gaining ground, is long and fascinating.

McKenzie Milton hasn’t played since 2018, but Florida State hopes the UCF transfer can bring success to Tallahassee. AP Photo / John Raoux, File

Which newcomer (transfer or freshman) is worth checking out?

Wilson: Hey, here’s a surprise: Oklahoma will be scary on offense. Marvin Mims starred as a freshman and Mario Williams Jr. seems to be this year’s star addition. Quarterback Spencer Rattler recently said Williams looks like he could be the team’s fastest player in spring drills, and Riley said the Sooners were unhappy with the overall WR group’s performance last year and everyone is on par this year. foot would start. .

Lyles: McKenzie Milton, Florida. The Seminoles have been irrelevant since 2016, and I think it would be pretty neat if Milton could lead the state of Florida back to any sort of success given its own struggles. Milton dislocated his right knee and sustained ligament, nerve and artery damage from UCF in November 2018, and hasn’t played since. Milton has the most experience of the quarterbacks competing for the runway in Tallahassee and has apparently been feeling well in the spring. If he’s like his old self, it will be his job to lose.

Hale: Milton is probably my answer too, but for the sake of various discussions, let’s talk about Ty Thompson in Oregon. With the departure of Tyler Shough, the QB1 task for the Ducks is wide open. Yes, Anthony Brown closed the season on the revival, and his presence as a veteran could make him the favorite for the track, but there’s also a reason he wasn’t the starter for most of 2020. Thompson’s talent is immense, and as an early entrant, he has time to adjust this spring (time that Brown didn’t get a year ago) that could allow him to become a much more refined player through fall camp. Given the potential for the rest of the Ducks’ roster, Thompson’s potential at QB could make all the difference as Oregon looks to end the Pac-12 College Football Playoff drought.

Wilson: Likewise, although he won’t arrive until the summer, Texas Tech Alan Bowman’s transfer will be interesting in what will be a culture shock in many ways in Michigan. Wolverines QBs have thrown more than 400 meters three times in history. Bowman has done this four times in 16 career starts, including a 605-yard game against Houston that broke Patrick Mahomes’ Big 12 record for the most passing yards by a freshman.

What’s your best bold prediction of the early weeks of spring football?

Wilson: Do you remember last year when Ed Orgeron said, “We are so much better in defense now than at any part of the season last year” and we were all wrong? That was in September. My bold prediction is that people will be wrong even sooner this year. Here’s my shot: Oregon and the Pac-12 are back in the College Football Playoff.

Lyles: I think Mr. Wilson is right. The magic of the Pac-12 in both the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will impact the conference when fall arrives, and it will be represented in the CFP.

Hale: Spring forecasts usually don’t account for many. If you listen to coaches, every task is up for grabs, every team has attacked the weight room, and every freshman is way ahead of the learning curve. So is there anything worth taking seriously? Clemson’s defensive front seems to rival the quiet days of Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell. Florida State appears to have some real QB options. Sarkisian praises “all throttle, no brakes,” which could be a reasonable path to drive the Texas bandwagon over a cliff. But a lot is going to happen across the country between now and fall camp, and the best news a team can have when they finish spring is that the optimism that comes this time of year hasn’t waned too much.

Except in Kansas. There is no hope for Kansas.