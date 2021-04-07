WATCH: Tennis Player Loses Game After Referee Forgets Score During WTA Match





An Australian tennis player lost a match in a WTA 250 match after a confused referee gave the wrong score. The incident took place during a first round of the match between Astra Sharma and Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the Copa Colsanitas in Colombia on Tuesday. Chair umpire Luis David Armenta made the mistake at 1-1 in the third set with Sharma at 0-30 on the Italian's serve. World No. 95 won the next point that would have given her a 0-40 advantage, but the referee mistakenly called the score 30-15. When Monticone won the next two runs, the game was called in her favor and the umpire thought she was ahead. The Italian then won the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. Disastrous referee like @Astrasharma doesn't get the break from the service she deserved. The referee calls the score 30-15 when it should have been 0-40 and from there it is a big mess. pic.twitter.com/OzXvqqkiOP – The Overrule (@theoverrule) April 6, 2021 After the match that Sharma revealed on Twitter, she was told that the referee was not sure about the score and said: "This was outrageous … I was told he was not sure about the score, but because I didn't get him. I could tell you how I won the points, I could. Don't delay the game by arguing with him. " This was outrageous … I was told he wasn't sure about the score but as I couldn't tell him how I won the points I couldn't delay the match arguing with him https://t.co/uTbtsW2m2G – Astra Sharma (@astrasharma) April 6, 2021 In response to someone she said:"Opponent and umpire claimed I had made three mistakes and therefore because I couldn't remember how I won points, I shouldn't postpone the game … I was confused, I asked them to speak to the line umpire who had called at least three of her balls. long and he said they were turned. " The 25-year-old says she had discussions with the WTA supervisor in her most recent tweet and claimed she was told to "focus more on the score in the future instead of my tennis" and "my confusion is no excuse. ". Update: WTA supervisor told me to learn my lesson and focus more on the score in the future instead of my tennis My confusion is no excuse https://t.co/JbirOMzObE – Astra Sharma (@astrasharma) April 6, 2021 Australian colleague Ellen Perez backed Sharma when she tweeted: "There is really no excuse for this ridiculous mistake made by the referee and for the supervisor to defend it and blame the player for not focusing on the score is disgusting. You should be ashamed! So sick of referees contributing to the outcome of matches. "







