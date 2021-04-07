Title Crusade – Minnesota Hockey Magazine

The transition from three years of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League to a high-quality National Collegiate Hockey Conference was a challenging transition for Will Hammer, a senior striker at St. Cloud State University. He needed to be aware of some of the elite players in the conference, and find his overall role within the Huskies.

As he passed his sophomore year and entered his junior season, he understood better where his piece fit in the St. Cloud State puzzle.

So that was good for me because I knew I could fill this role in the fourth line, Hammer said. And I think it suits the player that I am.

Hammer, a resident of St. Cloud, has no monstrous offensive numbers. He has scored three goals and an assist in 32 games in his junior season and has two goals and seven points this year.

But that second goal this year was a big one. It was the eventual NCAA Regional Final winner in a 4-1 win over Boston College that helped propel St. Cloud State to their second Frozen Four. The Huskies (19-10-0), coached by Brett Larson, will face Minnesota State on Thursday at 4 p.m. CT.

The Huskies made a 1-1 draw midway through the second period against Boston College on March 28. About six minutes later, Hammer took a first shot on target from the front of the crease. As he and his teammates smashed the net in search of a rebound, Nick Perbix fired another shot at goal. Hammer bounced that rebound into the net for a 2-1 lead.

It’s not every day that I contribute to the scoresheet, Hammer said. So it was nice to get that goal on behalf of the teams. I was the beneficiary of the play.

He mentioned his linemates who worked to get the puck and get bodies for Boston College goalkeeper Spencer Knight.

I just happened to be the one who put it home, Hammer said. It was a fun moment. A Sick will certainly never forget.

He may have that unforgettable purpose, but Hammers’s journey to the Frozen Four with St. Cloud State was filled with many ups and downs.

Hammer began his post-high school hockey career with four years on the boys’ team at St. Cloud Cathedral, scoring a total of 65 goals and 145 points. He was the top scorer of the squad in his senior year in 2013-14 with 23 goals and 48 points in 26 games for the regular season.

That season ended with a trip to the boys’ hockey tournament in Minnesota. Cathedral defeated Totino-Grace 4-3 in extra time in the quarter-finals of Class 1A before losing to eventual champions East Grand Forks. The Crusaders, coached by Eric Johnson at the time, took fourth place in the tournament.

From then on, Hammer played two seasons with Aberdeen in the NAHL, where he had a great first season and not the best second season, he said. He has scored nine goals and 33 points in 109 games in his two seasons. A new coaching staff came to Aberdeen after his sophomore year, and Hammer was traded to the Minnesota Magicians in Richfield.

That in itself was quite a challenge for anyone traded, it’s not easy to go through, Hammer said. You get a bit of an idea of ​​what the professionals are going through on a very small scale.

Hockey fared well for him with the Magicians, scoring 18 goals and 41 points in 60 games, and he spoke to a few colleges along the way. But nothing worked. After that, he was all set to attend Augsburg College, a Division III program, after his time with the Magicians. Fortunately, a spot became available on the St. Cloud State roster instead.

Something else that hell will never forget? The call asking if he wanted to be part of the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team. He was home outside.

I know exactly where I was, Hammer said. It was also nice to be able to tell my family and friends because I felt like they were in the trenches with me.

It was exciting, not just for me, but for my whole family. Something we have enjoyed and will never forget.

While his hockey journey went well in the end and perhaps even better with a national championship, Hammer acknowledges it was tough too. He played for three seasons with the juniors and then switched to hockey. It was always a challenge when he compared himself to other players, especially with access to social media to see where others are in their careers, he said.

That was a lesson I learned during my junior experience, which is that everyone has their own path, Hammer said. Here I am today playing in the Frozen Four.

I never thought I would be here in my senior year in my hometown in the Frozen Four.

Every player has difficult moments in his hockey career, Hammer said, adding that the trade from Aberdeen was difficult for him. He also had a health anxiety during his sophomore year at St. Cloud State, which meant that he had to overcome one more hurdle before he was ready to play. He is grateful to have such a great support system around him too, with family and friends.

The Huskies are two wins away from a national championship. First, they have to beat a tough Minnesota State team in the Frozen Four semi-finals on Thursday. Hammer knows every team is good at this stage of the tournament, and the Mavericks are no different with great coaching, a solid forecheck, and a detailed, structured team.

St. Cloud State will have to focus on itself, as they have throughout the rest of the playoffs, Hammer said. It will be key to working on the other D and owning not only the front end of the Huskies net, but the Mavericks net as well, Hammer said.

I think when we do that, we like our opportunities, Hammer said. So that’s what we would focus on. We were just going to focus on that first game and try playing Husky hockey for 60 minutes.

For Hammer, his ultimate dream was to play college hockey and win a national championship. While he is still striving to achieve the last part of that dream this week, he also said it would be the end of the road for him as far as hockey is concerned. Off the rink, he is an intern at CentraCare, a local hospital in St. Cloud, and hopes to start a career in health administration.

While his hockey pad may be coming to an end with this Frozen Four, hell can look back and think back to the adversity he’s endured and the confidence he’s been given.

I think, with everything else, confidence is more than half the battle, Hammer said. So I was able to gain a little more confidence in my time here at SCSU.