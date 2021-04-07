Orioles Opening Day is just a day away

Good morning Birdland,

The 2021 season is only a week old. It’s too early to get excited or worry about anything in particular that’s happened. We don’t have enough data to somehow identify trends. But that doesn’t make Orioles’ current performance against the Yankees less disappointing.

It was a pretty bad show from the Ox during their stay in the Bronx. The attack has scored two runs in total, both coming on one swing from Rio Ruiz. Although that was shrouded in good news, as it looks like the Orioles will actually be allowed to hit homeruns. Ruiz was the first member of the team to leave the park this season.

That said, the pitching wasn’t good either. Both Jorge Lopez and Dean Kremer struggled with the control and seemed to run out of gas sometime during the second time through the Yankees order. The Orioles won’t expect many of their starters to throw seven shutout innings like John Means did on Opening Day, but they will need them to do fewer walks and get through five innings regularly.

Again, there are no trends yet. Kremer will be better on his next start. Hitters like Trey Mancini, Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle won’t be homeless all season long. Plus, Means is up tonight, and while he may not be a universally prized bait just yet, it sure feels a lot better when he casts.

Links and notes

Orioles home opener with first pitch from Mayor Brandon Scott; Mo Gaba, frontline workers to be recognized | The Baltimore Sun

As bad as the Ox has looked for the past two days, you can be excited that tonight’s game is the end of a road trip and we’ll see the team back at Camden Yards tomorrow. It will be nice to see fans in the stands in the friendly enclosure.

2020-21 MLB International ratings: Baltimore Orioles | Baseball America

Internationally it looks like for the Ox. This most recent class of signings was an improvement on Mike Eliass’s 2019 debut course, and the next class should be better than that as the current Orioles regime takes hold in the region. The development of the training facility in the Dominican Republic can only help.

Strikeouts soar as Os loses to Yankees again | Steve Melewski

There are many Orioles strikeouts in this first week of the season. However, they’ve also just gone from a few frigid days in Boston to the Yankees, where it seemed like Jordan Montgomery had everything working and Gerrit Cole is … well, he’s Gerrit Cole. Of course, if the trend continues against all types of pitchers, concerns will grow.

Ryan McKenna has made it to the majors. Now the Orioles outfield prospect wants to linger. The Baltimore Sun

The Orioles outfield is rife with options these days, and that’s despite Austin Hays and DJ Stewart sitting on the shelf with matching hamstring injuries. Ryan McKenna appears to be a lot athletic to be a useful player on this Orioles team. It’s just a matter of whether he gets enough playtime to show it off. If not, he may be better suited to work in the alternate location or in Norfolk until a larger role becomes available.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Congratulations!

Ricky Bones turns 52 today. The righthanded pitcher appeared in 30 games for the 1999 Orioles and finished with a 5.98 ERA.

The late Tom Phoebus (deceased in 2019) was born on this day in 1942. The Baltimore native spent five seasons with his hometown team from 1966 to 1970. He pitched for a 3.06 ERA, 107 ERA + and 6.0 bWAR during those five seasons.

Orioles History

1873 – John McGraw is born. While he was never part of the organization we currently know as the Baltimore Orioles, McGraw did play third base for Orioles in the 1890s before becoming a successful manager of the New York Giants, winning 10 NL titles and three World series championships. McGraw was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1937.