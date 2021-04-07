Sports
Cricket: India’s popular IPL continues even as pandemic worsens | Coronavirus Pandemic News
Last year’s tournament was moved to the UAE, but the 14th edition returns to India, where the situation of COVID-19 has deteriorated in recent weeks.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not only one of the world’s most lucrative annual sporting properties, but also one of the most enduring, with even the lengthening shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic apparently incapable of sustaining the Twenty20- juggernaut.
Last year’s postponed tournament was moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but the 14th edition returns to India, where the coronavirus situation has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks.
The proliferation of new cases may still hinder plans to host the tournament in bio-safe bubbles at six venues across the country, starting on Friday in Chennai and culminating in the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on 30th of May.
However, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) is optimistic about the odds of getting it done.
We did it successfully in Dubai last year. We are confident that we will do it again this time, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly told Reuters news agency.
Champions Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohlis Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick off the eight-team tournament at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
Both teams have already been affected by COVID-19 cases in their camps, but they raise questions about the effectiveness of the health protection offered to the cricketers by the bubble.
Players will be well compensated for their stay in India, as even without ticket sales, the IPL was still worth $ 6.19 billion last year, according to financial advisory firm Duff & Phelps. That was down from $ 6.78 billion in 2019.
The BCCI would have had a $ 542 million hole in its treasury had it canceled its flagship event last year, but ended up ending up with record televisions and digital viewers.
With curfews currently in effect in many Indian states, the IPL can be expected to surpass last year’s viewership with cricket fans in the world’s second-most populous nation tied to television sets and electronic devices.
Bhairav Shanth, the general manager of global sports consultancy ITW, said interest among advertisers was high this year and predicted a windfall for broadcasters due to the huge appeal of the IPL.
For a tournament with a different edition, barely six months away from the previous one, the appetite was fantastic, Shanth told Reuters.
In 2020 there was a slight decrease in the volume and size of deals. But now that we see this edition occupying the main summer slot with nothing else major on TV to compete against, we’ve already seen new partners enter the competition at a 30-40 percent premium over what it was last year.
Even the recent spike in COVID-19 cases hasn’t stopped the crème de la crème of world cricket from heading to India, which will also host the T20 World Cup later this year.
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder, Ben Stokes, is delighted to see so many of his English colleagues practice their profession in recent editions of the IPL.
Being constantly exposed to that is a huge benefit for us as a team, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up in India at the end of the year, he told Sky Sports.
It’s a great opportunity for the English guys to gain more experience in these conditions.
