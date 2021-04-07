GIRLS TENNIS: Howard County 2021 Season Preview | Sport

The Northwesterns girls’ team dominated the local league in 2016-19, remaining unbeaten in the regular season all four years, winning all four Kokomo Sectional. They finished as regional runners-up to state power Carmel in 2018 and 19th.

With an experienced line-up, the Tigers seemed poised for more success in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the season to be canceled.

Now the Tigers are ushering in a new season with a roster full of varsity newcomers.

Meanwhile, challengers from the northwest, such as the west and the east, are building at least some experience. Western returns junior Eliza Lutgen to singles and senior Emma Moore to doubles and Eastern is led by senior Addison Ream, who had a 19-3 record between singles and doubles in 2019.

The big picture is clear to all teams.

First of all, to enjoy every moment, said Eastern coach Pat Rice. Definitely learned [last year] never take anything for granted. It’s just great to be back on the track.

The following are capsule looks from the Howard County teams.

EASTERN

The comets won a school record of 20 games in 2019, finishing 20-2, with both losses coming to Northwestern. They went 19-2 in 2018 with both losses to the Tigers.

Coach Pat Rice will build around Ream and fellow senior Ella Flanary.

It all starts with Addison Ream for us, he said. This will be her third year and would have been the fourth year in a row if we had a season last year. In her 2019 season, she started the year with 3 singles and went 5-2 before moving to 2 doubles and going 14-1 for a season total of 19-3. She is our leader this year. She has put so much time into her game off-season. I’m excited to see it pay off.

Ella Flanary split the time on 3 singles and 2 doubles [in 2019], goes 11-7. She really took the place of the 3 singles by the end of the year and was looking really good early in practice.

Ream is colored in No. 1 singles, but No. 1 doubles is also possible. The rest of the positions are undecided.

Senior Loralei Evans, who led Eastern’s volleyball team to a section title in the fall, is new to the team and Rice sees her fill one of the places.

Last season would have been her first year of playing, Rice said. We are very excited about how well she has taken up the sport. I originally saw her as a doubles player, but she has shown that singles may not be out of the question as she excelled in challenging matches.

Rice is also considering juniors Alivia Salkie, Kate Salkie, Claire Hubbard and Kate Harrison, sophomore Madi Guinn, and freshman Kennedy Horner for positions.

We had several girls there [2019] JV team working hard in the off season looking forward to stepping down last year and making the jump to varsity but didn’t get the chance. Really proud of how they have sticked to it and continue to do the work to be ready for the 2021 season, Rice said.

Eastern has won four consecutive Hoosier Heartland Conference titles. Rice goals include expanding that streak and challenging the section title.

KOKOMO

The 26-player Wildkats roster features four players from their 2019 line-up. Senior Olivia Persons played No. 2 singles, junior Olivia Hemmerich played No. 3 singles and juniors Chloe McClain and Leah Schliesmann played No. 2 doubles. Kokomo had a record of 2-14 in 2019.

Senior Molly Mavrick has limited varsity experience. New to the team are senior Olivia Hicks, junior Kelly Stage, sophomore Ava Cothern, and freshmen Ellen Callane and Allie Cothern.

We’re still drafting our lineup, but Persons, Hemmerich and Callane are likely to be playing singles, while the rest will fill double spots, said coach Sarah Hemmerich.

Kokomo hopes to develop into a contender.

We play a very tough competition all season, said Sarah Hemmerich. We’d like to make it to the top three on our side of the NCC and compete for the sectional.

NORTHWESTERN

The all-new line-up of the Tigers is led by sophomore McKenna Layden at No. 1 in singles. She replaces her sister, Madison, who put together a record of 56-6 while playing No. 1 in 2017/19.

The roster also includes seniors Jenna Jones and Mary Babcock, junior Kat Grube, sophomore Avery Rooze, Emily Goltz, Molly Lovelace and Lauren Lesko, and freshman Anna Grube.

Kat Grube, Rooze and Goltz are singles candidates. Kat Grube played # 1 singles for the JV team in 2019.

We expect with such a young team that the line-up will be quite fluid, especially in the beginning when we see who is able to win games, said Kathie Layden.

Kathie Layden is delighted to see the team take shape.

This is a young group of athletes, most of them playing at least one other sport, and they will get better and better as the season goes on, she said. We will not be the same team as now at the end of May. At this point we are eager to play and compete some matches.

TAYLOR

Winless in 2019, the Titans battle low numbers.

It was hard to pick up where we left off two seasons ago, said coach Marcia Marler.

The Titans will likely start the season with senior Mindy Peterson at No. 1 singles, senior Alexis Marini at No. 2 singles, and junior Allison Shields at No. 3 singles. All three are returning players from 2019.

The Titans will also return senior Mattie Hensley and junior Cree Anders. Freshman Makia Hilton is new to the team.

I hope to have a full team with all the girls reinforcing it in every workout, Marler said. Our numbers are small at Taylor High School, but I think we could have a great program if the dedication and determination were stronger.

WEST

The Panthers went 6-9 in 2019. Their 21-player roster includes two major relics of that team: Lutgen, who set a 10-8 record at No. 2 singles, and Moore, who won six games at No. 1 in doubles.

Juniors Chloe Schmidt and Sydney Jansen transition to varsity roles and freshman Macie Lockwood is also put in a spot. Sophomore Sophia Moreno and freshmen Lili Hess and Elizabeth Mercer are also in the mix.

Coach Judson Quinn goes with Lutgen on number 1 singles to start the season.

Shes had tournament success over the past two offseasons, taking home several tournament championships for her age group, he said.

From there, Quinn looks to Schmidt and Lockwood for the other singles positions and Moore and Jansen lead the doubles contenders.

I had two goals for our seasonal conference [and] sectional success and to continue building a culture we were proud of, Quinn said. We play in a competitive conference and competitive section. If we play hard, we have to improve our 2019 season.

I also look forward to seeing this group of girls continue to encourage each other while on the pitch and push each other to improve.