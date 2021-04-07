Table Tennis North Launches Virtual Ping Pong Challenge





Grab your paddle and get ready for some serious moves: there’s a ping pong challenge coming to the NWT. Table Tennis North will host what it has called the Virtual Freestyle Ping Pong Challenge from April 12-16, and ping pong enthusiasts all over the area are encouraged to participate. We have to move forward, we have to try different things, said Thorsten Gohl, Executive Director of Table Tennis North. Advertisement.

Registration for the Virtual Freestyle Ping Pong Challenge is now open Table Tennis Norths website, with four age categories available. There are four challenges that participants must overcome: the ping pong flip, balance jump, wall hit and hand switch. How-to videos for each of the moves will be uploaded to the event page. Participants must submit video clips of themselves completing all four challenges between April 12 and April 16. These entries will be viewed and scored by a jury, who will determine the winners. Those looking to earn extra points can submit a bonus video of other tricks or creative ways to bounce the ball they know. Advertisement.

Gohl described the event as a pilot. If it works, Table Tennis Canada might want to do a national challenge, or maybe an international challenge, he said. You never know. We’ll just try things out and then make them better along the way. Table Tennis North has been active in the NWT for the past six years and usually hosts tournaments and events all over the territory. While Covid-19 meant that many tournaments were canceled, Gohl said the organization tried to stay as active as possible. The NWT table tennis team practiced in Fort Providence, and the organization recently organized a six-week training program for young hockey goalkeepers in Hay River to improve their reaction times and hand-eye coordination. Wherever you are or whatever skill you have, you can still play, Gohl said. You can do it as a hobby down in the basement. You can use a book instead of a paddle. You can do it on the kitchen table, on a professional table, you can do it against the wall. There are so many great things about the sport. He encouraged people of all ages and experience levels to sign up for the Virtual Freestyle Ping Pong Challenge. Try something, have fun with it, he said. Challenge yourself. This article is part of a paid partnership between Table Tennis North and Cabin Radio. Advertisement.

