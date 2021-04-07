Sports
Which TV channel is Porto v Chelsea on? Start time and live stream
Chelsea and Porto will meet in the Champions League quarter-finals to compete for the chance to advance to the last four of Europe’s most important league.
Thomas Tuchels’ men will try to bounce back from the shocking weekend defeat to West Brom when they return to the Champions League games.
The Blues lost 5-2 at home to the relegation-threatened club in what was Tuchel’s first loss since taking over at Stamford Bridge.
After knocking out Atltico Madrid in the last 16, Chelsea are preparing to take on the well-organized Porto side.
The Portuguese team knocked out Juventus in the previous leg and have kept their best form for European competitions this season.
RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about how to watch Porto v Chelsea on TV and online.
When is Porto v Chelsea on TV?
Porto v Chelsea takes place onWednesday, April 7, 2021
Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.
What time is kick-off?
Porto v Chelsea starts on 8p.m
Numerous Champions League matches will take place this game week, including Bayern v PSG, which kicks off on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Which TV channel is Porto v Chelsea on?
The game will be broadcast liveBT Sport2 from 7 pm.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can already get BT TV and Sport from15 per monthYou can add the Big Sport package for 40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels through a NOW pass.
How to stream Porto v Chelsea online
You can watch the match with aBT Sport monthly passwithout entering into a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Porto v Chelsea team news
Postage: Srgio Oliveira and Mehdi Taremi will miss due to suspension, but loaned Chelsea man Malang Sarr is available for Srgio Conceios.
Pepes’ excellent performance helped Porto advance in the final round and he will have to be at his best again if the 2004 European champions are to win on Wednesday.
Chelsea: NGolo Kant and Tammy Abraham appear to be missing due to injury, while Christian Pulisic may also not play after a hit over the weekend.
Antonio Rdiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga were involved in a bust-up on the training field and could therefore also go wrong. Meanwhile, Thiago Silvas’ red card against West Brom will not affect his availability for this match.
Porto v Chelsea odds
In collaboration with the Radio Times, bet365 has secured the following bets for this event:
bet365 Odds: Porto (4/1) To draw (5/2Chelsea (3/4
Visit bet365 today for the latest Champions League odds and more and claim an opening account offer of up to 100 in Bet Credits ** using the bonus code RT365.
* Odds subject to change. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. BeGambleAware.orgNote The bonus code RT365 does not change the amount of the offer in any way.
Our prediction: Porto v Chelsea
Chelsea should certainly not underestimate a side from Porto that has conceded only once at home in four Champions League games this season, although the game will actually be played in Seville on Wednesday.
They have also won their last three league games and have performed well in Europe on several occasions this season.
Despite this, Chelsea will want to show that Saturday’s thumping defeat at Stamford Bridge was a one-off and hope to return to their usual defensive selves.
Our prediction: Porto 0-1 Chelsea (5/1 Bee bet365
