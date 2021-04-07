SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Winning in Spring and Developing Talent for the Fall Season | SC State Football





Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Shaq Davis continued to demonstrate his ability to make big catches, finishing with 4 receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Hornets. Graduate student Alex James led the run game with 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown against ASU as the Bulldogs had a total of 231 rushing yards. “In the second half on Saturday, our offense was able to move the ball and hold the ball a bit, giving our defense a chance to take some rest with a lead,” said Pough. “We play a lot against three young offensive linemen – Chris Simon, a sophomore in red shirts, Nick Taiste, who was in high school around this time last year, and Eric Brown, another freshman. “Those guys have a chance of being about as good as offensive linemen we’ve had here for a while. I’m as excited as I can be about them, and Jalen Page (redshirt sophomore) and Tison Gray (redshirt junior) ), which also started for us. “ Live matches against real opponents have given Pough and his coaching staff a better evaluation of what to expect from each player in individual roles for the team this fall. “We will certainly benefit from getting more out of it than usual this spring,” said Pough. “You get a better idea of ​​the things you can do and the things you may need to stay away from. “Everything is positive now from these first three games. To be here after the Alabama A&M game, where we thought we might be staring at 0-for-4, we are lucky to be here. This game against Alabama State was definitely the best game we’ve played this spring. There’s more to work on and more to worry about, but we’ve got a lot of pieces in place and a lot of weapons. “

