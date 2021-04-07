NBA Collection: Warriors Win Giannis-less Bucks

Stephen Curry scored 41 points, including 30 in the second half, and the Golden State Warriors rallied late to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-121 on Tuesday in San Francisco.

April 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, 30, dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19 points and Kent Bazemore added 18 when the Warriors ended a three-game series loss in the opener of a four-game series. Oubre gave the Warriors the lead on two free throws with 7.7 seconds to go. Golden State had lost seven of the previous eight games.

Jrue Holiday scored 29 runs and Khris Middleton added 28 when Milwaukee saw its three-game winning streak end. The Bucks played without top scorer and rebounder Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second consecutive game due to left knee pain.

Hawks 123, Pelicans 107

Trae Young scored 30 runs and caused a three-run barrage when Atlanta beat the visit to New Orleans for its fourth straight win.

The Hawks went 20-for-31 for a season-high 64.5 percent from the 3-point range, including an NBA long-range 11-for-11 record in the third quarter. Atlanta started the evening last in the league in 3-point shooting (33.3 percent). The Hawks fell short of the franchise record of 70.6 percent three-point shooting in 1996 against Dallas.

New Orleans got Zion Williamson back into the line-up after missing three games with a sprained right thumb. He scored 34 and expanded his streak of 20-plus games to 25 straights.

Lakers 110, Raptors 101

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points off the bench and on a visit to Los Angeles defeated Toronto in Tampa.

Markieff Morris added 15 points and got nine rebounds for the Lakers, who had lost their 11 previous games with the Raptors. Former Raptor Marc Gasol scored nine of his 13 points in the first quarter and had nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Lakers.

Pascal Siakam scored 27 points for the Raptors, who had won their previous two games. Chris Boucher added 19 points.

Bulls 113, Pacers 97

Nikola Vucevic had his most prolific game since joining Chicago, contributing 32 points and 17 rebounds in the Bulls victory over Indiana in Indianapolis that was ravaged by injury.

Zach LaVine came in with 19 points for the Bulls, who opened a five-game trip.

Caris LeVert had a team-high 20 points for the Pacers, who started the night without Domantas Sabonis (sprained ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (sprained hip) and ended without Myles Turner, who suffered a sprained ankle in the third quarter.

76ers 106, Celtics 96

Joel Embiid returned to the lineup, finishing with 35 points and six rebounds to lead Philadelphia to a victory in Boston. The Sixers swept the teams’ three-game season sequences.

Embiid, who sat out Philadelphias’ loss to Memphis on Sunday, played for the second time in the teams past three games after knocking out the previous 10 due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

Jayson Tatum was held scoreless in the first quarter but finished with 20 points to lead the Celtics.

Grizzlies 124, Heat 112

Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 28 points when a visit to Memphis Miamis broke four-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies also got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. On the downside for Memphis, Ja Morant was kicked off the track and went to the locker room late in the fourth quarter with a back injury. He ended the evening with 10 points on 3-of-8 shots.

The Heat was led by Bam Adebayo, who finished with a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler led Miami in the scoring with 28 points.

Nuggets 134, Pistons 119

Nikola Jokic scored 27 points on 13-of-16 shooting from the floor and provided 11 assists to lead host Denver to his sixth straight win, defeating Detroit.

The Nuggets had their 15th win in the past 18 games. Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton scored 25 and 24 points for Denver, respectively. Jokic got eight rebounds.

Jerami Grant led Detroit on his return to Denver, where he played in the 2019/20 season with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists. Saddiq Bey, who finished with 25 points, shot 6 of 12 from 3-point range to lead Detroit’s 15-of-35 who fired from the outside.

Clippers 133, Trail Blazers 116

Paul George scored 24 of his game-high 36 points in the first half and led host Los Angeles with a whopping 26 points before the break to a win over Portland.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson added 23 points from the bench.

Norman Powell put the Blazers on the pace with 32 points, and CJ McCollum added 24 points. With Jusuf Nurkic (right knee inflammation) out, Enes Kanter had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

– Field level media