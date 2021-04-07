England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)





A new anti-discrimination code of conduct is in effect throughout the professional game and will be rolled out in recreational leagues and clubs under ECB jurisdiction as the season progresses. This will ensure that any form of discrimination can be subject to disciplinary procedures and sanctions. The implementation of the Anti-Discrimination Code will build on the work the ECB has undertaken to address discrimination and promote greater inclusion and diversity in the game. These actions in the past six months include: – The creation of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which will investigate all issues related to race and equality in cricket -A partnership with the PCA to provide an anti-racism education program to professional cricket players, academy players, coaches and support staff. The program, which has already been rolled out to 917 people in 65 sessions, raises awareness of cultural differences and unconscious bias, particularly in the context of racism in professional cricket, and addresses issues such as workplace banter and inappropriate non-verbal behavior. – Creating scholarships to help increase diversity among coaches in the game by enabling people from underrepresented groups to achieve qualifications. To date, 10 scholarships have been awarded for the advanced and specialized coaching courses and 1000 for the Foundation course. – A re-evaluation of the way ECB attracts, develops and performs its match officials to increase the diversity of our executives, inspire the next generation of referees and match referees and ensure a culture of inclusion and fairness. In the coming months, the ECB will build on its existing work with a series of new initiatives to make cricket more inclusive and diverse and provide a clear framework for eliminating discrimination. Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: We remain absolutely committed to eradicating any form of discrimination and making the game more inclusive and diverse. The new Anti-Discrimination Code of Conduct sends a clear signal that any discriminatory behavior will be addressed through disciplinary procedures and sanctions. In the coming months, we will build on the actions already taken to launch a number of new initiatives that will help us take our next step towards making cricket a truly inclusive and diverse sport. The ECB recognizes that the support of professional players will be essential to ensure that this message remains visible and provides a platform to raise awareness and promote other related initiatives throughout the season. After consultation with the PCA, player representatives from the women’s and men’s game and First Class Counties, it has been agreed that players will be asked to support a moment of unity before the start of the game at specific points during the season. The first of the scheduled moments of unity are on the morning of the start of the LV = Insurance County Championship on April 8. These moments are meant to be a point where the game comes together and shows solidarity in its commitment to eradicate any form of discrimination by cricket. Individual teams and players can choose how to participate and show their support for this important message.

