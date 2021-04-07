Former UNC football coach named Gateway HS head coach





Earnest Collins Jr. led the UNC Bears football team from 2011 to 2019.

AURORA, Colo. The former head football coach at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) gets a new coaching position in Aurora. Earnest Collins Jr. becomes the new head football coach at Gateway High School in Aurora, the school announced Tuesday. “Gateway High School welcomes Coach Earnest Collins and his wife, Mrs. Tabatha Collins, to the Olympic family,” the school said. in a statement“We are delighted to introduce Coach Collins as the next head soccer coach at Gateway High School.” > Video above: Prep Rally Honor Roll: 4/6/21 Collins spent nine seasons as the head coach of UNC carries in the Big Sky conference from 2011 to 2019. Collins’ coaching career also included stops at Northwest Missouri State, the University of Kansas, Central Florida, and Alcorn State. Recently, Collins was appointed Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Operations at Florida Memorial University in March 2020. Earnest Collins, Jr., former University of Northern Colorado head soccer coach, will be the next head soccer coach at Gateway High School! pic.twitter.com/rPxiTjCc1T – Gateway High School (@gateway_hs) April 6, 2021 During his nine-year career with UNC, Collins finished with a record of 28-72. He also led the team to its first two winning seasons in 2015 and 2016 as a Division I program. The university said the football program success rate during Collins’s tenure also grew from 66 percent to 82 percent. According to UNC, he coached four All-American squads and 64 All-Big Sky players. Collins also had six of his players play with NFL teams and two more with the CFL. > Daily top stories curated especially for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to receive unmissable Stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered straight to your inbox. SUGGESTED VIDEOS Sport MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9 NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE ROKU: add the channel from the YEAR shop or by searching for KUSA. For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for “9news” to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered straight to your Fire TV via Amazon.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos